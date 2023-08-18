Bethesda confirms preload dates and system requirements for Starfield

After several delays, Bethesda’s Starfield is all set to come to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC on September 6, 2023. Recently, the publisher revealed the preload dates and system requirements for the much-awaited RPG, raising the excitement level further.

Formally announced during Bethesda’s presentation at E3 2018, Starfield immediately took the gaming industry by storm. Although the game was plagued with numerous delays, players were excited since it was slated to be a new IP from Bethesda in over 25 years. As a matter of fact, details about Starfield still remain obscure even weeks away from launch. Nevertheless, the publisher has since confirmed preload dates and system requirements, and here’s everything we know about the announcement.

Starfield preload dates

Starfield will release on September 6 for PC and the current generation of Xbox consoles unless one purchases the premium edition, which offers five days of early access from September 1. This new IP from Bethesda will have players gallivanting around the galaxy with up to twenty unique companions as they explore different planets, meet interesting NPCs, and participate in thrilling space combat. However, experiencing all that Starfield has to offer will require over 100 GBs of space on all platforms, which is why the community has lauded Bethesda’s decision to start preloading early.

Players who own the game on Xbox Series X (and S) will be able to preload Starfield from August 17, 2023. However, one should be aware that the files will take approximately 125 GB of your hard drive space. Similarly, people who bought a Microsoft Store version of the game can also begin preloading from August 17, while Steam users will get access to the service on August 30. Incidentally, the Windows version of the game requires almost 140 GB of free space, and the files suggest that Bethesda isn’t planning on implementing DLSS at launch.

Starfield System Requirements

The minimum specs to run Starfield require an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or an Intel Core i7-6800K along with 16 GB of RAM. Players must also use a GPU equal to or more powerful than AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GeForce 1070 Ti. Here’s a complete list of the minimum system requirements.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 125 GB available space

DirectX: Version 12

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

An SSD is recommended for optimal performance.

Meanwhile, players who want to experience Starfield in all its glory must run an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or an Intel i5-10600K. They also need to have 16 GB of RAM and a GPU on par with AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. Let’s take a detailed look at the recommended requirements for Starfield.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 125 GB available space

DirectX: Version 12

Windows 10 or 11 with the latest updates.

An SSD is required for optimal performance.

On the other hand, being the official PC partner of Starfield, AMD released its own set of system requirements, which are as follows:

Heroic Experience at 1080p

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600

GPU: AMD Radeon™ RX 7600

Motherboard: AMD A620

Epic Experience at 1440p

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X

GPU: AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 Series

Motherboard: AMD B650

Legendary Experience at 4k

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D

GPU: AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XT

Motherboard: AMD X670

That’s everything you need to know about Starfield’s preload dates and system requirements. In the meantime, you can click here to learn about the possibility of witnessing Black Holes in Starfield.