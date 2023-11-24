With Stavn and Jabbi joining Astralis, how does the organization’s Counter-Strike 2 lineup look like for 2024

Counter-Strike professionals Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard and Martin “Stavn” Lund got into a lot of controversy last month regarding their stay in Heroic. According to reports both Jabbi and Stavn were responsible for the benching of notable IGL, Casper “cadiaN” Moller on October 4, 2023. This was done through an ultimatum provided by both respective riflers before switching to Astralis.

According to Heroic, this ultimatum stated that in exchange for the benching, both players have to extend their deals that expire in 9 months’ time. However, this proposal wasn’t signed by the players for their interest in Astralis in the past, and currently, their departure has been confirmed.

On November 24, 2023, both Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard and Martin “Stavn” Lund departed from their former team and Heroic officially confirmed it on X. Their place in the forward lineup has been made by benching Christian “Buzz” Andersen and Johannes “b0RUP” Borup. With the transfers happening, the next year looks quite promising for Astralis as far as CS 2 is concerned.



However, fans are still enraged by both the transferred players as they benched cadiaN for a month. Some took to Casper “cadiaN” Moller’s main Twitter or X profile and complained about how he was done wrong by the players. Furthermore, another netizen stated the following after confirmation of the transfer:

They did you dirty. Hope everything turns out as best as it gets for you. You gave Astralis a proper kicking.

With the rise in tension between Heroic and Astralis, many believe the former’s win over Astralis at the Blast Finals was a revenge well served. Moreover, most Heroic fans are happy that both the wrongdoers have left the squad, giving them a shot with a more recent and updated lineup.

How does the future lineup of Astralis look for 2024 in Counter-Strike esports?

Heroic has swamped Astralis during the BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2023 and showcased who has a better squad. Furthermore, things haven’t been great for Astralis as well in the Counter-Strike esports ecosystem as they don’t have any notable successes after 2019. However, with Stavn and Jabbi arriving from Heroic, many believe Astralis can turn things around.



As things currently stand, Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard and Martin “Stavn” Lund will get into the main squad. On the other hand, existing players, Christian “Buzz” Andersen, and Johannes “b0RUP” Borup will be benched. With that said, here is how the squad would look for Astralis in Counter-Strike esports in the year 2024:

device

blameF

Stavn

Jabbi

Staehr

Fans of Heroic have joked about the transfers and new squad due to their controversial moves. Netizens even trolled the players by mentioning a hypothetical situation in which they would ask Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz to be benched at Astralis. The reason for benching cadiaN still remains a mystery and both players are yet to share their official statement on the matter. However, the chances of that happening are very low, as they have moved on to a new team.