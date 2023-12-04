FaZe Clan teases new CS2 roster reveal date through a GTA 6 poster proving Rockstar’s immense influence on the industry

After the recent loss at the BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023 CS2 tournament, FaZe Clan decided to change their squad. In a recent post on Twitter, the official esports team shared a teaser image based on GTA 6, to showcase what they are planning for the future. The image in the post proves how much Rockstar has influenced the gaming industry.

Advertisement

Counter-Strike esports is slowly changing which can be seen globally after the release of CS2. The new title developed on the Source 2 engine, tries to maintain the same features as CSGO, however, it isn’t the same game overall. Thus many professionals decided to leave the esports scene or shift to new grounds.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/REALISTIK_YT/status/1731441475135709467?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

For Faze Clan, in particular, the team observed the departure of Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken. After he has left, the team has a hole in the roster, which needs to be looked at. Thus, on December 4, FaZe Clan decided to showcase their new roster for CS2 esports and the future.

How not only FaZe Clan but other companies followed Rockstar’s GTA 6 announcement style

It is not only FaZe Clan that has used GTA 6 teaser images as inspiration for sharing upcoming events. Due to the trending of Rockstar’s most awaited title, many have taken the opportunity to meme upon it. Due to the simplicity of the graphic design, many publishers took their chances to celebrate the upcoming game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DANNYonPC/status/1730742908762910790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Big titles like Call of Duty, Halo, Fall Guys, and other businesses used similar pastel scheme covers for their promotions. Showcasing how many people have been looking forward to seeing the next Grand Theft Auto game. Thus, to show their tribute to one of the best open-world franchises, FaZe Clan and others chose to follow the GTA 6 teaser style.

GTA 6 will be revealed on December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET, and the world is looking forward to it. Once the reveal is done, Rockstar is likely to break the internet and prove their influence in the gaming world once again.