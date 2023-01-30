Astralis narrowly beat OG to secure BLAST Spring Finals spot

On the last day of the BLAST Spring Groups, Astralis and OG fought tooth and nail for the last spot at BLAST Spring Finals. The Danish and International roster went the distance on three maps to decide who is relegated to the BLAST Spring Showdown.

Also read: Heroic qualify for the CS:GO Blast Spring Finals, send BIG to the Spring Showdown

Device pulls Astralis across the line in Overtime to beat OG at the BLAST Spring Finals

Heartbroken for sure but proud to have participated in a classic. GGs @AstralisCS. Send some love to the players. They went through a rollercoaster of a game and they need your support now more than ever!#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/lLObxa4NVZ — OG CS:GO (@OGcsgo) January 29, 2023

Map summary:

Inferno (Astralis’ pick): 16-14 to OG

(Astralis’ pick): 16-14 to OG Vertigo (OG’s pick): 14-16 to Astralis

(OG’s pick): 14-16 to Astralis Ancient (Decider): 17-19 to Astralis

Starting off on Astralis’ pick of Inferno, OG began on the CT side. Armed with Device’s AWP, Astralis managed to puncture sites, but not without retaliation. OG put up a great fight in the first half to put up a 7-8 half. Despite the one-round deficit, OG went on a spree to go up 13-8. Both teams went on a few round streaks ending up at 15-14 in OG’s favor. Catch the brilliant clutch by Nexa to get OG the win here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After going the distance on map one, Vertigo was looking to be a banger and it delivered. Following in Inferno’s footsteps, both teams traded blows in a streak-heavy map. The first half was decided in OG’s favor 8-7. The second half was another close-fought affair with clutches coming out from both teams. Ultimately, OG choked their lead and dropped their own pick 16-14.

Moving to the final stomping ground of Ancient, OG looked completely deflated. From misplays to poor communication, OG dropped a harrowing amount of rounds, going down 1-10. However, in an incredible display of resilience, they clawed the half back to a respectable 5-10.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Keeping the streak going in the second half, OG managed to bring it back to a one-round gap at 9-10. Eventually, both teams ended up at 14-14 with the game hanging in the balance. Thanks to a great performance by BlameF and Degster, both teams traded rounds, taking it to overtime. Here, Device shone through, allowing Astralis to get the advantage, winning the game 19-17.

Also read: Is the Weeny Issi Rally worth it in GTA Online?