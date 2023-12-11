Former Pro Pimp Expresses his Gratitude for the Life Counter Strike has Given Him, Reveals What He Is Looking Forward to in 2024

The Counter-Strike community needs no introduction to Jacob “Pimp” Winneche. After all, he is a former player and a renowned CS broadcaster. The 28-year-old recently took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, profile to express his gratitude to Counter-Strike for everything it did for him.

Advertisement

Pimp debuted in the professional Counter-Strike scene back in 2012 with the American esports organization, Blight Gaming. He later represented many renowned CS teams, including Team Dignitas, SK Gaming, and Team Liquid. The Dane also participated in many tournaments and is a two-time winner of 99Damage Masters.

Winneche called quits after his Team Liquid stint and transitioned to the streaming scene. After retirement, he initially planned to join a university. However, the CS scene was not done with him, as he became a broadcaster. Soon, he would be traveling for half of a year covering various tournaments across the world.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PimpCS2/status/1734084584013173026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 28-year-old can’t help but appreciate this multiplayer tactical FPS for the opportunities it presented to him. He was an analyst at major 2023 tournaments like BLAST.tv Paris Major, Intel Extreme Masters Cologne, and ESL Pro League Season 18.

Pimp gives us a glimpse of what to expect from Counter Strike 2 in 2024

Counter-Strike 2 had a rough launch, as many fans complained about glitches here and there. But Valve tried to right their wrong by acknowledging the feedback from fans and fixing this multiplayer tactical FPS. But despite all setbacks, the CS2 professional scene is still thriving with most organisations prepping for 2024.

Pimp shared what the upcoming year has got packed for all the Counter-Strike fans. The 28-year-old would fly to Copenhagen and Shanghai for majors before heading to Katowice and Cologne and finally attending the BLAST Forum. He further added it was only part of a busy 2024 campaign.

So it seems not only Pimp, but everyone who played Counter-Strike got a lot of opportunities through the multiplayer tactical FPS, and, they will get more in the future.