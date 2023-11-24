Steam Autumn Sale 2023: Top 5 AAA Games To Buy

Steam Autumn Sale 2023 is active now and it has lots of blockbuster titles on discount including AAA ones which have eluded many players’ budgets for a while. This is a limited-time offer that we recommend you take advantage of.

Occasionally, Steam rolls around with sales that are worth checking out if you have been eyeing a few titles that you like. Moreover, during most of these sales, the company offers massive discounts that make purchasing the titles easier. One such event is the Steam Autumn Sale in 2023 which has already offered massive discounts on Warner Bros, Activision, and Ubisoft games.

AAA titles are the most successful ones in circulation. Apart from having a big budget, they also have the most features, content, and graphics out of all other titles. This piece will look at the best AAA titles you should purchase in the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

Top 5 AAA Titles You Should Purchase in the Steam Autumn Sale in 2023

Honorable Mentions

5. Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% Off

4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 40% Off

3. The Last of Us Part 1 – 33% Off

2. Red Dead Redemption 2 – 67% Off

1. God of War – 40% Off

The Autumn Sale in 2023 has tons of great titles you can buy no matter the genre. From Halo to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, from Final Fantasy to Dead by Daylight, the sale has everything to offer gamers at lower prices so they have something to play by the time the holiday season rolls around.

That being said, we have compiled a list of the Top 5 Games you should prioritize buying if you want to experience gaming at its finest. There are tons of other games we recommend purchasing so before you start off with the Top 5 Picks, check out the bulleted list below.

Honorable Mentions

These are some of the finest games we recommend picking up if you have already experienced the first five picks on this list.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Street Fighter 6

Spider-Man Remastered

Resident Evil 4

Diablo 4

Forza Horizon 5

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition

5. Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% Off

Developers: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publishers: CD Projekt

Moving onto the main list, we start off with Cyberpunk 2077 which has changed the genre of dystopian futuristic games forever. The game’s open world is filled with people and activities that make it feel alive and the missions are unique and centered on the game’s world-building. The character designs are brilliant and the graphics are top-of-the-line to a point where most gaming builds won’t be able to handle it.

The game is 50% off in the sale and we recommend that you pick it up immediately. Albeit, Cyberpunk 2077 started off very disappointing as there were bugs and crashes all the time. However, as time went on, the developers identified and fixed those problems, making it a more than playable game. Quite recently, the developers came out with the Phantom Liberty DLC which is also worth playing if you have finished the original.

However, that is not on sale so we recommend getting the game first and then investing in the DLC if you feel so. Make no mistake, the main game has lots of content that will keep you busy for weeks on end. The game is currently priced at 30$ in the Steam Store.

4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 40% Off

Developers: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The mainstream appeal for Miles Morales has skyrocketed in recent years and we don’t blame anyone for that. Miles is a very likable character and has tons of flaws which he learns from, adapts, and overcomes. Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes a step inside the world of Harlem’s own Spider-Man and sees how he deals with problems related to his neighborhood.

From rescuing cats to fixing pipelines and fighting off bad guys, Miles does it all in fashionable style. Miles’ swinging style is completely different from Peter’s, as it is more casual and carefree. You also get an extensive skill tree featuring a variety of skills that we have seen from Miles, including the ability to camouflage and use Venom Blasts.

The gameplay is fun and will keep you occupied for hours. The progression of the story is brilliant and presents Miles with challenges that he has to overcome to become Spider-Man. In the absence of Peter, Miles’ story takes off and in the process, he becomes one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel franchise. Insomniac has done a really good job with this one.

It currently is priced at 30$ so we recommend picking it up before the sale ends.

3. The Last of Us Part 1 – 33% Off

Developers: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This game was the best PlayStation exclusive for a while aside from Uncharted and God of War. The Last of Us puts us in the shoes of Joel and Ellie, two survivors in a post-apocalyptic world who have both sacrificed a lot to get here. However, The Last of Us isn’t critically acclaimed and beloved by everyone because of its combat, it is instead valued for its storytelling and character-building.

Not a single named character feels like a side-person watching the show, as they have their own agenda and buildup towards their goal. However, the show stealers are Joel and Ellie who embark on a journey together, face clickers, tell Dad jokes and in the process develop an unbreakable bond. The game has plenty of gore and violence and is not for the faint-hearted as The Last of Us tests players in every way they can imagine.

The remade version made lots of improvements from the original ranging from better character models, graphics, and so on. This game is currently priced at 40$ in the store.

2. Red Dead Redemption 2 – 67% Off

Developers: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publishers: Rockstar Games

There is a lot to be said about Red Dead Redemption 2 and it’s all good things. The game changed how people view cowboys forever and the character of Arthur Morgan has been solidified in gaming history as one of the best ever, not just for his attitude but also for his development as the story goes on. Following in the footsteps of the original Red Dead, this game has lots of features that are borrowed from the first including the Dead Eye system.

Aside from that, the game’s main appeal comes from its open world and linear story missions where achieving the objective is the top priority. In addition, there are tons of weapons Arthur makes use of including tomahawks, pistols, revolvers, and so on. The game came out almost five years ago and still has the same appeal as when it was released.

The game is currently priced at 20$ which is the cheapest deal you can get for this game almost anywhere in digital stores. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the masterpiece people will talk about for years to come just because of how good it is and how it elevates the previous game in the franchise as well.

1. God of War – 40%

Developers: Santa Monica

Santa Monica Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment

You cannot list the best AAA games without mentioning God of War. This is one of the best games of all time and it is not even close. It has everything you would need ranging from action, character development, and an open world to well-known mythological characters like Freya, Balder, Magni, Modi and so many more.

With a right step in the direction of the Norse Mythology, God of War has deviated from its Greek roots. It has served the franchise well and has made a lasting impression on the fans. The core gameplay also changed from a brutal hack-and-slash to an RPG-like combat system with skill trees and other upgrades. Instead of Magic like in previous games, Kratos has Runic Attacks based on his two weapons, the Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe.

All in all, God of War is a worthy title that is undoubtedly the first thing you should get if you haven’t played it already on the PlayStation consoles. The game is 30$ on the Steam store.