Steam Autumn Sale 2023: Top 5 Horror Games to Buy

The Steam Autumn Sale 2023 has just commenced and it has led to massive discounts on horror games available on the platform. Not only that, other games belonging to various genres have received the same treatment as well.

Advertisement

Since the catalog of Valve’s web store has thousands of products, picking the best can be tough. Furthermore, when it comes to horror games, it is best to pick ones that have good jumpscares or ambiance.

Hence, if you’re a horror genre fan or looking for games that will send shivers down your spine, you’ve arrived at the right place. As the Steam Autumn Sale 2023 has just arrived, we have compiled the top five horror games you should purchase from the platform.

Advertisement

The best horror games are up for grab during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023

Many horror games are available on Valve’s online platform and are currently having a sale event. From single to multiplayer experiences, here are our picks for the best horror titles you should buy during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023:

5) Days Gone

Days Gone is a PlayStation exclusive that was later ported to PC and is an underrated gem that gets overshadowed by The Last of Us Part 1. The game provides a massive open world to explore which is filled with zombies of various sorts. What makes this title special is not just the survival game mechanics it implements, but the story it has to offer.

The game starts off with St. Deacon John, a member of a biking club stuck in the post-apocalyptic world. With an aim to find his long-lost wife during a menacing situation, Days Gone marks how many days it has been since they last met. A love story set in an apocalyptic situation is rare to see and the game pulls it off masterfully.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PID3H/status/1726299836700598572?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In terms of gameplay, Days Gone is quite polished and gives a great survival horror experience, which everyone enjoys. Furthermore, the title is a must-play for those who love zombies and like to face life-or-death situations. The implementation of chopper bikes helps with traversal in the title and makes it a unique horror game to enjoy.

Advertisement

Days Gone was released on May 21, 2021, and has seen a substantial decrease in price over the years. As of Steam Autumn Sale 2023, the game can be purchased at $16.49, making it a perfect time to add it to a gamer’s personal library.

4) Demonologist

Demonologist is a co-op horror game that is almost exactly like Phasmophibia but features better graphics and scary elements. The AI implemented on the demons is better in some ways and makes them difficult to identify. There are also additional objectives that are not present in the competitor products which is a huge advantage.

The objective of the game is to figure out what type of demon the players are dealing with by using certain gadgets. However, they have to be quick to do so, as the more time is spent, the more dangerous it gets. The key feature that sets it apart is, that it remains scary despite being played for a long time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fPearspective/status/1645631369727422465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, the graphics featured in Demonologist is quite impressive and atmospheric. This makes the game more immersive than Phasmophobia. There are options to play the game alone, however, it is better to have friends tagging along as it can lead to hilarious situations at times.

While everything is great about the game, it has one problem, there is no VR mode available for the title. If that is left aside, the game is currently available at $10.49 on Steam during Autumn Sale 2023.

3) Dead Space

Dead Space is one of the most iconic sci-fi horror games ever created and has been remade recently by Electronic Arts. The selling point of the game is its incredible immersion, and that is done by using audio and visuals properly. Furthermore, the game had also seen many new additions compared to the first iteration without giving up on the original vision.

This is a single-player horror game, which has a great storyline and has been highly rated throughout the years. The story features a normal space engineer, Isaac Clarke, who has been tasked to repair a mining ship. However, due to circumstances he loses most of his crewmates and is on a mission to save his partner.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/deadspace/status/1727008979254218983?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In this game, players have to be strategic with their approach and survive hoards of aliens who are out for blood. By using Isaac’s mining tools, players can take down enemies and cause some brutality along the way.

Being released early this year, the game has seen a huge price cut and is currently available at half its original price. During Steam Autumn Sale 2023, the game is up for purchase at just $29.99, making this one of the best times to add Dead Space to your library.

2) Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a multiplayer survival horror which takes place after the events of the original title. The biggest selling point of the title is its eight-player strong multiplayer that enhances teamwork and leads to hilarious moments. While there are no jumpscares as such in the title, the eerie setting is enough to instill fear among players.

The best thing about the game is that players have the full freedom to choose their approach and traverse across the vast map. Furthermore, players can transform the terrain to their liking and create a base that is unique and strong. Compared to the previous game, the newer one has a more intuitive building system that lets players create their own base which is custom and not pre-built.

There are many weapons to choose from and players can even craft their own set of weaponry that could help them approach tough situations. Furthermore, the developers have added many improvements to the title, including better AI systems, a GPS map, weapon 3D printing, and more. These things make the survival experience much more immersive and enjoyable.

Released in early 2023, the game is fairly new and provides a lot of new things for players to discover. During the Steam Autumn Sale 2023, Sons of the Forest is available at a price of $23.99 and is a great time for a purchase. This game can be experienced in both solo and multiplayer mode, making this one of the best survival horror games of this year.

1) Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most well-known horror franchises that has been developed by Capcom. Currently, the game has been nominated for the Game of the Year award and has multiple reasons for it. Being a remake of the original title, the game has a lot to offer as a survival horror title released in 2023.

The protagonist is Leon S. Kennedy, who has made appearances in previous parts and this story continues his legacy. In a world affected by the T-Virus, Leon is tasked to save the US President’s daughter Ashley Graham, who has been kidnapped by a cult.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RE_Games/status/1704874704652087795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The game has been touted to be terrifying and has a lot of great moments that keep fans captivated. Moreover, the game also implements specialized gore mechanics through which you can take limbs off enemies. Not only does this feel satisfying, but it increases immersion. Moreover, the remake version made new additions like the parry system, which is helpful in a lot of ways.

At this very moment, Resident Evil 4 is available at a price of $39.59 which is 34% lower than the marked price. For players who love zombies and gore, this title is the perfect pick for them, during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.