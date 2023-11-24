Steam Autumn Sale 2023: Top 5 Picks Under $10

The third seasonal festival for Steam has commenced and Steam Autumn Sale 2023 has a lot to offer. Valve’s online library holds a massive number of titles ranging from a variety of price ranges and many great games arrive under the $10 mark.

Steam Autumn Sale 2023 will be lasting till November 28, 2023, after concluding its one-week run. During this tenure, some of the most well-rated games have gone down in price which benefits gamers on a budget.



However, as the Holidays are only a month away, many players have a strict budget and may have been saving for the next sale. If you’re one of such people, we have compiled a list of five games below $10 that you should consider buying from Valve’s platform.

The best games to grab under $10 during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023

Steam Autumn Sale 2023 has reduced the prices of many games across genres, which have been released in different time periods. If you’re looking for new games to try out or extend your library, we suggest the following games:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Project Red’s top seller The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available at a much lower price than the original listing. The title received a massive graphical overhaul with the next generation last year and is still a great RPG to enjoy. Moreover, the game received the GOTY award in 2015, which is another plus point to look at while purchasing.

The game is based on a novel that was released in the 1990s and is one of the most well-known franchises of all time. As Geralt of Rivia, you’ll take on the quest to find Ciri, in order to save her from the Wild Hunt. The main object aside, you can partake in various quests that reward handsomely and engage in fun activities.

The game even has a massive explorable world full of beasts, monsters, and bandits who terrorize the lands. As Witcher, you have the task to haggle with clients and take on hunt quests for good and bad. Furthermore, choices also affect the outcomes of certain quests, which is interesting in the long run.

During Steam Autumn Sale 2023, this title is up for grabs at only $9.99 which shouldn’t be missed out on. If you wish to get more experience out of the title, purchasing the DLCs at a few extra bucks would be a viable choice. However, the all-time low for the game is $7.99, so if there is no rush, then waiting for the Winter Sale is an option.

Hollow Knight

If you like Soul-like games or Metroidvania games with challenges, Hollow Knight is one of the best ones around. The game developed by Team Cherry has gotten a lot of attention after its release in 2017, starting a new revolution in the indie sector. The game features great combat in 2D format, which requires players to use their skills and reflexes.

You play the title as a small knight who arrives in an unknown land with no past to save the insect kingdom. Even though it looks like a standard Metroidvania game, Hollow Knight has a lot to offer with its sheer map size. For its uniqueness, the game even received many citations from critics back in 2017 and is talked about even now.

The game is gorgeous to look at and has mesmerizing music scores for a 2D platformer title. Even in 2023, the game still remains to be a favorite among Steam users and a new sequel named Silk Song is currently in development.

Hollow Knight can be purchased now at only $7.49 during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023. Gamers can also opt-in to buy the DLCs which have additional content for merely $1 extra. However, the game has seen an all-time low at $5.99, so maybe Winter Sale can offer this price.

Devil May Cry 5

Capcom is known for many beloved franchises like Resident Evil and Street Fighter, however, the Devil May Cry franchise is one of the best they have. Released in 2019, Devil May Cry 5 is a direct sequel to the original DMC 4 from 2008. The hack-and-slash is known for its over-the-top action and satisfactory combat which is stylish and fun at the same time.

The game features all major playable characters of the franchise like Dante, Virgil, and Nero. Not only that the game even introduces a new character named V, who is mysterious and has new combat gameplay to offer. The game is more or less on the casual side while providing a captivating story that involves demons.

The world of Devil May Cry 5 looks gruesome and unforgiving in terms of visuals. However, the characters are overpowered enough to make it look like a piece of cake. Furthermore, the game has linear levels and doesn’t require much brainwork while traversing.

Currently, the game is highlighted with a 67% discount and can be purchased at only $9.89, which is an all-time low. The game even has great positive reviews with a minimal number of negatives and proves to be a fun game overall. This is one of the best deals, players can get during Steam Autumn Sale 2023 and shouldn’t be missed.

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is the third iteration in the Metro trilogy and continues the tale of Artyom in post-apocalyptic Russia. This title is based on the original novel by Dimitry Glukhovsky, written between 2002 to 2015. The title took the world by storm when it was originally released in 2018, and is a must-buy during this sale.

The survival horror game has a unique story that includes mutants and the fall of society as they get pushed back into Metro. The game doesn’t have an open world to explore and features linear storytelling through levels. The best part of the game is how the story plays out slowly as you travel through the barren lands.

The gameplay of Metro Exodus is also fun and ever got nominated for being the best action game in 2019 by the BAFTA and The Game Awards. Furthermore, many Steam users also admit the fact that the story of the title is quite interesting and is a flawless experience. Many even crown the franchise to be one of the best story-based games of all time.

Currently, the game is available at a price of $5.99 during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023, and the Gold Edition costs a bit extra. If you wish to get the full game collection, you can purchase the Saga bundle, which arrives at $9.06 which which is a snatch deal.

Subnautica

Subnautica is a game about exploring the depths of the ocean filled with alien life. Taking place on an unknown planet, the game provides both wonderful and disastrous moments, where you feel helpless in your own submarine. On the surface the game seems bright and uplifting, however, that is not the case as it is a survival game.

You start off as a human who has crash-landed on the planet via a Life Pod. With nothing to start, you have to look for resources like food, drinkable water, and more to support your life. Additionally, you have to build your own underwater habitat, so that you can remain safe from unforeseen threats.

The game also has a viable story that requires players to uncover mysteries hidden deep beneath the sea. What makes this game even more fun is, that it could turn into a horror game once the sun goes down.

The game gets updated quite frequently and the developers add new things for players to find out while playing the game. Available at a price of $9.89 on Steam during Autumn Sale 2023, this game is highly suggested for you, if you love exploration.

The best games to grab under $5 during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023

If you still have a few extra bucks to spend or are looking for titles below the $10 mark, we have got just the list. Steam has many games available under the $5 mark during Autumn Sale 2023 and here are some of our suggestions.

Action games:

Portal 2

Left 4 Dead 2

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

The Walking Dead

Hotline Miami

Fallout: New Vegas

Outlast

Tomb Raider

Titanfall 2

Borderlands 2

Single-player games:

Assetto Corsa

Undertale

DOOM

Firewatch

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 1

Don’t Starve

Fallout: New Vegas

Prey

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Outlast 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Mad Max

Indie games:

Hades

GRIS

The Henry Stickmin Collection

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Sifu

Garry’s Mod

Undertale

INSIDE

Before Your Eyes

The Forest

Little Nightmares

Multiplayer games:

A Way Out

Terraria

Garry’s Mod

Injustice 2

Generation Zero

Borderlands 2

Among Us

Battlefield 4

All these games are suggested if you’re on a budget during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023 at the moment. In case you want to wait for it, then you can probably get more titles under this mark in the next seasonal sale.