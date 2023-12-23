Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Anime Games to Purchase

This Holiday Season has become more exciting for fans with the Steam Winter Sale 2023. Valve’s online store has a plethora of games to offer to the PC gaming community, and fans now have an excellent opportunity to grab those games at great deals thanks to the ongoing sale. The latest Steam Winter Sale began on December 21, 2023, and will end on January 4, 2024.

Gaming and anime always had a great relationship and have only gotten stronger in recent years. It is also quite exciting for players to personify their favorite anime characters in the game. Well, with this Holiday Season being the best time to buy some anime games, here is the list of our top five recommendations.

5. Persona 5 Royal – $29.99

Developer: ATLUS

ATLUS Publisher: SEGA

Person 5 Royal is an upgraded version of the sixth major installment in the series, which Sega released for PC in 2022. This game is about a Tokyo high school student who goes by the alias Joker. He and his classmates discover hidden abilities. Later, they form a secret vigilante group that uses their abilities to explore the Metaverse, a supernatural realm born from humanity’s subconscious desires, and battle Shadows.

This anime game has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. It offers an excellent role-playing experience with some dungeon crawling and social simulation to the mix. It has won multiple awards and even been hailed as the best RPG by many. So, this ongoing Steam sale is a great opportunity to get the Persona 5 Royal for half its original price.

4. Guilty Gear -Strive- – $19.99

Developer: Arc System Works

Arc System Works Publisher: Arc System Works

Guilty Gear – Strive- combines the best elements of two worlds: anime and fighting. This 2021 release is the seventh main installment and the 25th overall in the Guilty Gear series. The studio completely redesigned the game while retaining the series’ soul, such as the Instant Kill mechanic. Apart from the main story, which revolves around protagonist Sol Badguy, the game also includes modes such as 1-Player, 2-Player, Dojo, and Network Mode.

This Guilty Gear game was unlike any past installments and was praised by the fans despite the significant changes. They praised the game’s visuals, gameplay, and net code the most. In terms of visuals, it was the first Guilty Gear title to feature a cinematic experience. It has very positive reviews on Steam and was originally priced at $59.99, but is now only $19.99.

3. Nier Automata – $15.99

Developer: Square Enix, PlatinumGames Inc.

Square Enix, PlatinumGames Inc. Publisher: Square Enix

In 2017, Square Enix surprised the gaming world by releasing Nier Automata. Even after five years, it is still regarded as one of the best anime and action RPG titles. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by alien-created machines. So, humanity has created androids in a final attempt to reclaim Earth from the invaders. This game is centered on such three androids: 2B, 9S, and A2.

Nier Automata is a hardcore action RPG with an open-world setting for players to explore. As for the game combat, it heavily depends on the hack-and-slash and shoot ’em-up mechanics. Moreover, this anime game got an anime series adaptation in 2023. The game has very positive reviews on Steam. Now, fans can add this mind-blowing title to their Steam library for a 60% discounted price.

2. Monster Hunter Rise – $15.99

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

The Monster Hunter series remains one of the most beloved series by anime game fans. The 2021-released Monster Hunter Rise is the latest and the sixth main installment of the series. Like every other game in this series, the protagonist is once again tasked to take down the various monsters across the world. From series classics to many new monsters have appeared in this action RPG title.

Rise took all of the classic mechanics from previous installments and improved them further while also adding some new ones. The game has received overwhelmingly positive feedback on stream, and a sequel, Monter Hunter Wilds, is in the works now. So, fans can play Rise while waiting for its sequel, which is now 60% off during the Steam Winter Sale.

1. Dragon Ball FighterZ – $8.99

Developer: Arc System Works

Arc System Works Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

A Dragon Ball title is unavoidable when discussing the best anime-based games. The original anime series is regarded as an anime masterpiece, and so are the games based on it. Dragon Ball Fighter Z is a 2018 2.5D fighting game. It includes iconic scenes from the main series as well as an original storyline starring Android 21, a game-exclusive character.

Being made by the creators of Builty Gears, Dragon Ball FighterZ features some mind-blowing combat mechanics to provide the ultimate fighting experience. The game also has high-quality 2.5 D graphics, which further enhances the gaming experience. This 2018 release received a very positive review on Valve’s online store and is now available for an 85% discount.

Fans should not pass on this fantastic opportunity to get their hands on the various games available on Steam. From that huge selection, they should at least try one of these above-mentioned five anime games.