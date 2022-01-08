Twitch Live Streamer Pokimane has been banned over watching AVATAR on live stream.

Twitch Streamer Pokimane has been banned for breaking DMCA rules by watching/streaming Avatar on a live stream. What does the future hold for her?

Pokimane was the top Female streamer since Kkatamina surpassed her recently in 2021. But, trouble always seems to surround her. And so does her publicity.

Yet, again news resonates on Social Media surrounding her. But, unlike most times This time, Pokimane got bopped by the Twitch hammer.

The news surrounding the ban spread pretty fast on the web. But, there is no confirmation on the ban duration.

For all we know, the ban is not permanent. For now, the subscribers have not reported any refunds or removal of emotes.

Pokimane has been Banned on Twitch over DMCA Claims.

Pokimane has been banned on Twitch for watching the Avatar pic.twitter.com/npx3r4iErj — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 8, 2022

Pokimane streamed Avatar: The Last Airbender on the live stream. No doubt, it is one of the classic animes with a good story.

As they say, anything for content. This ban is for sure a DMCA strike. The ban will lift after a settlement claim has been taken care of.

According to Twitchtracker, the streamer was watching and casting the Nickelodeon show to roughly 25,000 peak concurrent viewers during the stream. Anys did not directly comment on her other social media platforms on how long the ban would last.

Because twitch vods still exists in the data base. Your lucky its a 2 day ban and not a lawsuit from a company. If it gets bad enough you can get sued and be put into jail for 5 years — Zac (@TheAnimeCurator) January 8, 2022

However, at the time of publication, Anys’ Twitch channel is inactive. Twitch has a three-day strike policy when it comes to DMCA claims, so her channel will likely be restored.

Twitch responds to notifications from copyright holders who have filed DMCA requests. In this case, ViacomCBS owns Avatar: The Last Airbender so its legal team issued the request.

The Pokimane ban on Twitch will not stay permanent per se. Reason? There are multiple variables at play here.

Pokimane streamed Avatar: The Last Airbender on Livestream.

confirmed 48 hour suspension!

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 8, 2022

The first reason is, Pokimane is one of the foremost female streamers on Twitch. She has pretty much become the face of Twitch TV.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has a massive fan following beyond Twitch. She is a celebrity on and off Twitch.

Multiple big names have already either been banned or have moved to competing platforms. Also, much of the reasons surrounding the bans are kept secret.

They should just watch the show. You probably will get one thing better. A bigger screen to watch it on — Lil Kiwi (@LilKiwi2024) January 8, 2022

Dr Disrepect is one such personality. He was banned from Twitch back in 2020. Surprisingly, the ban came within a few months of signing a multi-year contract with the Amazon-owned platform.

Currently, Doc streams on YouTube and has a massive fan following. Though, the real reason behind the ban is quite sensitive and has not been revealed.

Twitch bans have certain guidelines. But, most details are secret.

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision… Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 28, 2020

Soon though, Dr Disrespect looks to sue Twitch over claims and damage. That event will turn out to be interesting.

But, the real question is, what really happens behind the curtains? One day, we may know.

Except, the train must go on. Online addiction is a problem that has never been discussed.

Currently, expect Twitch to reinstate Pokimane in a couple of Days even though she streamed Avatar. A 48-hour Twitch DMCA strike.

