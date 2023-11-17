Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League shocks fans with an unexpected $100 edition. Is the game part of Rocksteady’s beloved Arkhamverse?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a highly-anticipated video game for 2024. After establishing the legendary Arkhamverse universe, Rocksteady Studios is set to make their comeback with supervillains. So, is this title connected to the Arkhamverse? The devs recently dropped some updates about it, and we dove in to find out more.

Advertisement

The British studio surprised fans with the game’s $99.99 Deluxe Edition, costing $30 more than the Standard Edition. But it has a lot more to offer than the standard one. The Deluxe edition will contain Justice League Outfits, three Black Mask Notorious Weapons, Squad Golds Weapon Dolls, a Battle Pass Token, and no Shade Color Swatches for the digital copy. Moreover, it will offer a 72-hour early access from the main release on February 2. 2024.

Aside from the $100 Deluxe Edition, fans have been eager to know about this game’s connection to the Arkhamverse. So it won’t be hard for these characters to share the universe, as they are all based on characters from DC comics. Moreover, the Arkhamverse and this game are created by the same developers.

Advertisement

However, there is no need for fans to wonder whether they could or not share the same universe. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League actually takes place in the Arkhamverse. This game is set five years after the events of the 2015 action-adventure Batman: Arkham Knight. The events take place in the Metropolitan city where the Brainiac has turned the Justice League into supervillains. With no other options left, the world has to rely on the infamous Suicide Squad to eliminate those superhero-turned-villains.

New gameplay reveals massive improvements to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice

During the first reveal of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice’s gameplay, fans weren’t much impressed with the RPG shooter aspect of the game. The title looked and felt completely different from what Rocksteady presented in the past Arkhamverse games. However, the new insider video changed most of the initial opinions.

The developers did agree about it being a third-person shooter but with elements from previous Batman games. This game is set in Metropolitan City, which is way larger than the iconic Gotham. Moreover, the Squad has access to powers they usually don’t possess in comics, giving fans a new experience with these iconic characters. These powers will also help fans get get the most fun out of this game.

The new insider video also revealed how well the combat is in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. All suicide squad members are experts in unique firearms, which complement their melee attacks. They all also have a special move but it can’t be used frequently. So, players would have to be wise about when to choose. Hence, these new improvements and the $100 Deluxe Edition made fans more eager than before to play this upcoming anti-hero title.