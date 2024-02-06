Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League: Five Batman Easter Eggs Explained

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has tons of easter eggs and references that hint at some of DC’s popular characters and their stories. Batman is a feared opponent of the Suicide Squad, and he turns into an even bigger threat under Braniac’s control. However, there is no denying that he is an iconic character despite the way fans reacted to his treatment in the game. In fact, Kevin Conroy’s iconic Batman is one of the best portrayals of the caped crusader in recent years.

5 Batman Easter Eggs in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Interestingly, there are a lot of easter eggs in the game not only about Batman but also the actors who have been associated with the superhero through the years. This list will go through the most iconic and notable ones.

1. Reference to Deathstroke

If fans have played Arkham Origins, then they’ll spot a quaint little easter egg in the Hall of Justice where A.R.G.U.S sets up its base. Once each character gets their locker, players can notice some crafty things written on them. Interestingly, Deadshot’s locker room is marked “Deathstroke,” who was the first member approached by Amanda Waller during the end credits of Arkham Origins.

The Season 1 Roadmap also mentions that Deathstroke could be a playable character in the future.

2. Batman’s Metropolis Batcave

The Squad ventures into the Batcave to find out how to kill the Justice League. They were sure that Batman would have a plan to do so and the Dark Knight didn’t disappoint. In addition to acquiring intel, there are tons of easter eggs one can find in the cave including trinkets from Batman’s entire rogues gallery. Among all the popular trinkets we have Riddler trophies, Electrocutioner’s shock gauntlets, a Katana from the League of Assassins, and more.

Additionally, trinkets from characters like Red Hood, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Black Mask, and Mad Hatter also show up, among other references to DC characters.

3. Penguin’s North Refrigeration

Penguin is one of the most recognizable villains in the Arkhamverse. After Batman and Nightwing systematically take down his business in Arkham Knight, Penguin moves over to Metropolis for a new start. His new company is called North Refrigeration. However, this name gets a new meaning when you come to know that the Penguin in Arkhamverse is voiced by Nolan North. The company is also visitable in the game as the squad goes to the place to recruit Penguin for the A.R.G.U.S “support squad.”

Maybe there is a chance that Penguin could appear down the line.

4. Arleen Sorkin and Kevin Conroy Tributes

Arleen Sorkin is perhaps the most recognizable voice in the industry as she voiced Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series. On the other hand, Kevin Conroy is the iconic voice of Batman throughout the ages, ranging from the Arkham Games to the Animated Series. Both actors are commemorated and honored in the Hall of Justice in the inner sanctum.

Explore around and you will find two different plaques for them giving them a fair send-off. Aside from the plaque, the post-credit pays tribute to Kevin Conroy and Batman in a heartfelt message.

5. The Squad’s Uniforms

When we see Task Force X for the first time, they are wearing their inmate uniforms. Aside from how ragged they look, which is a good thing, we get to see some interesting details about them. Particularly, we are referring to the fact that each of their uniforms clearly states the very first time fans saw them in fictional history. The uniforms contain the month, the issue, and the year of their first appearance. Harley stands out since she debuted in the Batman Animated Series and not a comic book.

This is quite an interesting piece of storytelling that dedicated fans will be interested to know.