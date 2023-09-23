Racing Games are some of the most fun to play due to the variety out there. There are some simulators and arcade games along with over-the-top graphics and design. This piece will give you the best Racing Games to play in 2023.

Racing is one of the most important sub-genres in gaming. The thrill of driving a super/hypercar cannot be experienced by anyone. However, these games provide a safe way for us to experience the speed along with a story mode that entertains. Given that some racing games don’t have a storyline, they more than makeup for that feature in gameplay.

This piece will look at 10 different Racing Games you should try out in 2023. The list will include newer and older games that have made the genre what it is today. There have been plenty of new releases but nothing beats old-school racing games like RoadRash or Need for Speed: Most Wanted. That being said, let us dive right into the list.

There are multiple options here for all kinds of platforms ranging from the Xbox X/S and PlayStation 5 to the PC and even handhelds like mobile phones and Nintendo Switch. We want this list to satisfy gamers from every walk of life. In addition, the placement of the titles does not mean one is better than the other. The order is to simplify things. In fact, each game has its own appeal and deserve their own place on this list

That being said, there are 10 picks on this list that will be suitable for gamers of all ages. Not to mention, Racing games are the most fun to play when they are with your friends. Although, if you are a fan of old-school games, we definitely recommend trying out RoadRash and NFS: Most Wanted (2005).

(Note: This list reflects the views of the author and should not be taken as the final list)

10. Mario Kart 8

Developers: Nintendo EAD, Nintendo EPD

Nintendo EAD, Nintendo EPD Publishers: Nintendo

Mario Kart is one of the most beloved games out there due to it housing some of the most well-known characters in Nintendo/Gaming history. We have Mario, Princess, Peach, Luigi, Bowser and so much more. Mario Kart might not traditionally be a hardcore racing game for all of you thrill-chasing folks out there but it is a fun arcadey type game that is the go-to for family gatherings.

The game’s appeal lies in its mechanics. The race starts out like any ordinary race would but then turns into a fiasco with superpowers and power-ups. Players can find these power-ups in boxes throughout the race and some of these powers can disrupt the rankings in a split-second. There are other features that cannot be found in any other racing game such as Mirror Mode and Anti-Gravity racing.

Mirror Mode inverts the whole race course while you can drive on walls and ceilings in Anti-Gravity racing. Mario Kart has turned out to be one of the best games out there except there is one problem. It is only available for Wii U and Nintendo consoles.

9. CSR Racing 2

Developers: Boss Alien LTD

Boss Alien LTD Publishers: NaturalMotion Games

We know it’s a Mobile game but it is one of the most addictive games to play due to its format and gameplay. The players take the role of an unnamed driver throughout the game and compete in a series of various Drag racing events against fast cars to earn cash, gold, and reputation. These will help them climb the ranks of their respective Tiers until they defeat the boss of that Tier to move on to the next one.

There are five different Tiers and then a world of opportunity opens up in the form of Online Racing and the World Tour with even faster cars. The Tier 1 cars are slower cars such as the Mini Cooper S and the Golf GTI and Tier 5 are the hypercars such as the Lamborghini Huracan and more. The gameplay is rhythm structured. Each car’s gear shifting time is different and you can change cars anytime you want.

You are allowed to change gears on prompt and if you can match the perfect timing you can win races despite being at a disadvantage. All in all, CSR Racing is one of the best racing games you can find on any mobile device if you do not have the time to play on a console or a PC.

There are three different versions of the game; CSR Racing, CSR Classics, and CSR Racing 2. The first one is a great story with limited cars, CSR Classics is a retro game with old-school cars such as the Chevy Impala and CSR Racing 2 is the latest and modern iteration.

8. Split/Second

Developers: Black Rock Studio

Black Rock Studio Publishers: Disney Interactive Studios

A definite dark horse of the Racing Games genre, Split/Second is not that popular even among racing game enthusiasts. However, we assure you that it is one of the most fun games to play due to its premise. The game is set in a fictional reality TV program. Participants who race and win are granted money and fame. Think of the gameplay mechanics as similar to Death Race.

Players can do a variety of stunts and racing-related moves like drafting and drifting to build up their “power-play” meter. When it is full, players can trigger race-destroying events such as putting up obstacles for opponents, opening up shortcuts and so much more. It is one of the most intriguing concepts and we definitely recommend trying this game out.

It is available for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, iOS, PC, and PSP. Granted you cannot find most of them in the market but it is worth giving it a try since old-school games have this vibe to them that the new ones don’t. The game is available on Steam and is worth the investment.

The game’s arcade style and ridiculous over-the-top environment-changing explosions are some of the most appealing aspects. That being said, the multiplayer servers of the game are dead so you can only participate through local play and single-player.

7. Dirt 5

Developers: Codemasters Cheshire

Codemasters Cheshire Publishers: Codemasters

Dirt 5 is another incredible game that is really fun to play because of the amount of races you can participate in. One of the only franchises that is focused on off-road racing and it nails the gameplay. There are tons of racing disciplines one can participate in such as ice racing, off-road racing, rallycross, stadium super trucks and so much more. There are a variety of events arranged in various places like Arizona, Brazil, China, Greece, Morocco, Nepal, and South Africa.

The Dirt franchise has always been a breath of fresh air in the racing genre and this game is proof of that fact. The best part is that the players who own this on the PlayStation 4 can upgrade to the latest generation at no cost. The game is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It also got a Stadia release quite recently.

While most players won’t expect it, the game has a story mode that pits the player against a rival named Bruno Durand. The player has to compete with their rival in a series of championships and events to become the better racer eventually. The game is not for people who want to race the traditional way. It is loud, and exciting and gives you the adrenaline rush that off-road racing delivers while sitting on your couch.

It is undoubtedly one of the best games to try out if you want to divert from traditional racing.

6. Driver San Francisco

Developers: Ubisoft Reflections

Ubisoft Reflections Publishers: Ubisoft

While this game received mixed reviews from critics, it remains one of the most complex games in terms of the racing genre. The game is the fifth addition to the Driver franchise and is set in a fictional San Francisco. Players take control of John Tanner who is pursuing his nemesis Charles Jericho. The Shift system, which lets you teleport from one car to another is one of the most fun yet weird aspects of the game. It has been criticized and loved by critics.

Although it can be difficult to adapt to the gameplay at first, it quickly becomes fun once you get used to Shifting from one place to another. The best part about this game is that it leans into the ridiculousness of the plot and storyline rather than shying away from it. A lot of games take themselves too seriously and this one does not which makes it an appealing game to play.

Think of this racing game as almost like an OTT show come to life. The cutscenes are movie-like, the action is high octane and the character dialogue while in cars shows people’s faces on either side of the screen. While it is a good game, it is too short and can be a problem for people who expect hours and hours of gameplay. However, it has lots of replayability, letting you experiment with things you can do.

The game features popular cars from companies such as Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi, Aston Martin, and more.

5. Burnout Paradise Remastered

Developers: Criterion Games

Criterion Games Publishers: Electronic Arts

Burnout Paradise; the original version, came out in 2008 and destroyed the racing genre stereotype of just coming in first through skills. The game has crashes, stunts, and many over-the-top features that will have you smiling from ear to ear. The graphical changes are much welcome. The main objective of the campaign mode is to complete various missions and be on your way to upgrading your Driver’s License in Paradise City.

There are five different events players can participate in. They are Road Rage, Burning Routes, Stunt Runs, Marked Man, and the classic Race. Not only that but to win a certain event, you will have to design your vehicle in a certain way so that you can smoothly sail through it. Paradise City is huge and driving through it is fun by itself. Even if you are not playing races, you can have lots of fun driving around it.

There is a multiplayer system as well and in a later update, Motorcycles were added to the game as well. The game is available for the Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In conclusion, Burnout Paradise is exactly what you would expect from a Burnout game. High-octane action, brilliant visuals, breathtaking gameplay, and a variety of vehicles you can choose from. Plus, the visual upgrade it received from the original version is a big plus.

Burnout Paradise has mastered the basics and follows up on its set-up premise without missing a beat. Paradise City is the most fun thing about this game without a doubt.

4. F1 2020

Developers: Codemasters Birmingham

Codemasters Birmingham Publishers: Codemasters

From the developers and publishers of Dirt 5 comes the F1 2020 game commemorating the year in Formula One Racing. A must-play for any Formula One fan, the game does everything right in relation to F1 racing. The game was released in 2020 and got lots of positive reviews. F1 2020 features a new team management system that lets you create and run your own team.

There is a career mode as well which is one of the most fun aspects of the game. There is a split-screen system that lets two people play the game. To promote a more realistic experience, the AI is much more human and makes mistakes. This ensures that you are not just playing against bots who are perfect in turning, drafting, and more.

There are 16 different cars the players can choose from ranging from the 1988 McLaren MP4/4, the 2010 McLaren MP-425, Ferrari F10, and RedBull R86. There is downloadable content that lets you get four more cars. The game was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. All in all, this game is a must-play for anyone looking to interact and go behind the scenes to what an F1 experience consists of.

Aside from that, the racing element is everpresent and is executed really well by the Codemasters development team.

3. Need for Speed: Heat

Developers: Ghost Games

Ghost Games Publishers: Electronic Arts

The Need for Speed Franchise has always been a frontrunner in terms of the racing genre. Not only does it nail the physics of driving a fast car but it does so in grand fashion. Need for Speed Heat is a great game along the lines of what made the NFS franchise what it is. Fast Cars, blurry images, and high-speed thrill chases are the name of the game. However, it has evolved from just being a game about racing.

The game has an intricate combination of daytime and nighttime racing which gives a Fast and Furious Underground racing feel. There are solid customization options, great graphics, cop chases, and endless cars. However, the game struggles in terms of control and is not as easy to pick up as the other games in the NFS franchise. Despite that, fans of the NFS games should not shy away from playing this game.

It is a great continuation of what made the original series stand out so much and pays homage to the work put there nicely. Need for Speed Heat was released in 2019 and should definitely be on top of your list if you are looking for a racing game that best captures the street racing genre. It is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

2. Gran Turismo 7

Developers: Polyphony Digital

Polyphony Digital Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Gran Turismo franchise is a classic video game series that truly satisfies the car lover. Developed by Polyphony Digital and released in 2022, the game is the thirteenth video game for the Gran Turismo franchise. The game also supports VR as players have raved about its features being life-like and really fun to play. Gran Turismo 7 brings back the campaign mode in the form of the GT Simulation Mode.

The list of features is endless as we get traditional driving tracks, tuning shops, used car dealerships, dynamic time and weather, and so on which make the game so life-like. This game is a top-tier racing simulator and is a timeless masterpiece. Due to its extensive list of features and the smooth-flowing gameplay, it received raves of positive reviews. However, players and long-time fans were critical of its micro-transactions.

Despite the criticism, the game is one of the best racing games to come out in recent years, even winning the Racing Game of the Year Award at The Game Awards in 2022. Despite what the people say, you must try this game out for yourself to experience what it is like to feel the love of people who actually like fast cars and how they function. The developers have put their heart and soul into creating this project that appeals to the masses and car fanatics everywhere.

1. Forza Horizon 5

Developers: Playground Games

Playground Games Publishers: Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 5 is the best racing game you should try out and is the most expansive Forza Game in the franchise. It is an open-world racing game set in a fictional Mexico. There are multiple locations ranging from multiple forests, and temples to an active volcano. Make no mistake, the amount of map details is not compensation whatsoever. The cars are fast, the map is brilliant and the physics is top-notch.

Players can customize their cars freely, deciding the drivetrain, engine, body kits, and so on. The weather system fits the gameplay really well and blends perfectly with the map’s anatomy. There are tropical storms, dust storms, dry seasons, and so on. The developers have created one of the most immersive experiences in any racing game ever. The game has tons of extra content besides the story mode such as the multiplayer mode, the arcade mode with a series of mini-games, and so on.

Forza Horizon 5 also got a Hot Wheels expansion pack which included a new career mode and a variety of other vehicles. In conclusion, it is one of the best games ever and the top pick for a racing game.

Well, that was our list.