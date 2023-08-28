The Best FPS Games to Play in 2023

FPS Games are action-packed with guns, explosions, and the sound of heavy metal. This piece will look at the best ones you should play in 2023 that will satisfy your craving for aiming down the sight.

FPS Games have changed from older to the latest generations. Most teenagers and young adults first experienced these kinds of games through CS 1.6, Golden Eye, and Far Cry. Now we have evolved and faster-paced games such as XDefiant, Call of Duty, and Valorant.

These games are carrying the mantle of the FPS genre from the previous generation. That is why, in this list, we will go through the best FPS games you can play in 2023 that will not only give you nostalgia for the older games but will get you addicted to the current ones. Let us get into it.

Most of the FPS games right now in the market are free to play. Although they have in-game purchases that players can get in the form of cosmetics, skins, weapon blueprints, or variants should they desire. However, half of the ones on this list are free so you can get them right away from Steam or their official websites.

Even in the FPS category, there are multiple genres. Some are dedicated to hosting deathmatch or attack and defense matches while some are battle royale. You have to pick and choose according to your comfort and what you like to experience as a player. Let us go through the list.

10. XDefiant

Developer: Ubisoft San Francisco

Ubisoft San Francisco Publisher: Ubisoft

XDefiant is the new kid on the block and is soon to outshine the others on this list. However, since most of the FPS community hasn’t played it, it is in the last spot. That being said, it is set to be a huge release for most FPS fans out there because of multiple reasons. First, the game, according to Kotaku, has pace and loadouts compared to Call of Duty Black Ops II, which everyone adored in its time.

Second, it has organizations from various games such as DeadSec from Watch Dogs, Outcasts and Cleaners from The Division, Wolves from Ghost Recon, and Echelon from Splinter Cell. It is sure to be a legendary crossover for multiple Ubisoft franchises. The development team is hard at work and the game is set to release soon.

These agents from various organizations will have varying abilities and weapons that will help them get an edge in combat. The game is going to be a fast-paced multiplayer experience with a variety of maps and game modes similar to the Call of Duty franchise. Ubisoft is eyeing a Summer 2023 release which at present feels like long overdue.

However, the game is not exclusively for the PC as it will support current generation graphics and allow for Xbox XS and PlayStation 5 support as well. The Open Session beta was received really well by the community and they are excited to see what is in store for them. The Year One Roadmap for the game will reportedly have twelve weapons, a bunch of characters, balances, and maps.

9. Destiny 2

Developer: Bungie

Bungie Publisher: Activision, Bungie

Destiny 2 has maintained a steady rate in the FPS market because players know the highs and lows of the game. However, it is difficult to get into the game right now if you are a beginner because there is too much to learn, especially if you are playing multiplayer or the Co-Op modes. It is still a fun game to play if you can do so with a couple of friends.

The most appealing aspect of the Destiny franchise is its PvE gameplay. Players can band together to defeat creatures of all sorts. They can either participate in “strikes” which require three players or “raids” which incorporate six players. Social spaces such as ships have various NPCs who can interact with players and hand over assignments to them in the form of missions.

The game received a massive overhaul in its third year where the developers put half of the game’s content in a “Destiny Content Vault.” This disappointed players a bit. However, they kept on releasing expansion packs for the game. The current one is LightFall and another is set to release soon as it will complete this saga.

All in all, Destiny 2 received praise for its gameplay, PvE, and PvP elements. In addition, the unique abilities and loadouts one can create using the game’s customization system can keep a freshness to the game which most franchises struggle with. Destiny still has a large fanbase and can add lots of fun if you are willing to invest some time into learning the core mechanics.

8. Escape from Tarkov

Developer: Battlestate Games

Battlestate Games Publisher: Battlestate Games

Supposedly described as the Dark Souls of the FPS genre, Escape from Tarkov is undoubtedly going to be the most difficult out of all the FPS games to play on this list. Based on real-world mechanics similar to the ARMA franchise, Escape from Tarkov has everything a die-hard FPS fan would want ranging from custom-built weapons on the fly, to realistic ballistics, and looting mechanics.

In addition to that, players will also have complete control over their crouch height and movement speed. There is going to be a minimum HUD to represent the real world and to check how much ammo is left in the barrel, players will have to manually check the magazine. The health system is unique, requiring different healing equipment to repair damaged limbs.

The game is set in the fictional Tarkov City where chaos reigns and the city is a barren shell. Players can choose two main factions to represent themselves; the first is USEC and BEAR. Each faction has its advantages in battle and cosmetics related to them. USEC utilizes NATO-based firepower while BEAR is more inclined toward Russian weapons.

There is a third faction which are AI NPCs known as Scavs who are opposed to both the primary factions. They have low-tier weapons in comparison to the other factions. The game’s concrete release date is currently unknown as the Official Website has multiple versions of a pre-order listed. The game is supposedly going to be a full version with no micro-transactions.

7. Paladins

Developer: Evil Mojo Games

Evil Mojo Games Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios

If you are a fan of the FPS genre mixed with a little bit of fantasy, then this one is perfect for you. Paladins is a game that has elves, dwarves, dragons, and other races that compete with each other in an arena with various game modes. There are multiple colorful maps where each character shines. Like an RPG, the characters you pick have unique primary weapons and abilities.

It is the mastery of these characters that puts you on top of the game. There have been official tournaments for this game as well. The game splits players into two teams of five and they have to participate in modes like Seige, Onslaught, and Team Deathmatch. There is also a Ranked gamemode where players play relative to their skill level.

There are four various archetypes to choose from according to a player’s playstyle, they are; Front Line, Support, Damage, and Flanker. In addition, each of these archetypes has talent cards that can be used once per game depending on the ability it has. Various talents provide buffs and advantages that are useable in battles to gain advantages.

In regards to the abilities, each character has three skills. In addition to these skills, the characters also have one Ultimate attack which can turn the tide of the battle. The game is a first-person shooter but has tactical and RPG elements as well in regards to using your skills at the right time. The game is alive and well and has millions of players even in 2023.

6. Rainbow Six Siege

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most prominent FPS games in the current market due to its popularity among streamers, the gameplay, and the Esports scene. The game still has millions of players active on the servers every month and gets new content every now and then. In its eight years of release, it has had well over 29 seasons worth of content and there are currently 68 operators to choose from in the game.

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical FPS shooter where the primary goal is to secure the objective. The said objective varies according to the game mode. Some of the most popular game modes are Hostage, Bomb, and Secure Area. Players can choose from one of the 68 operators in the game, if a player picks a certain one, the other player cannot. Operators do not overlap.

That being said, the Operators themselves have guns and gadgets unique to them which may be attack or defense so going with them in certain game modes is critical. The game has realistic weapon recoil, bullets can penetrate through wooden surfaces, and players can destroy structures using their guns or explosives.

Defensive players before starting the round, have to secure the objective with traps and destroy any enemy surveillance equipment. The attackers have to get concrete information about the whereabouts of the objective and the enemy to get an advantage and have the chance of winning the round. All in all, this game is worth trying if you have a squad and want to have some fun.

5. Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

343 Industries Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Master Chief is back and he is better than ever in this edition of the Halo franchise. For a game that was bombarded by negative reviews after its gameplay reveal, it recovered pretty well. Halo Infinite was released for the Xbox and PC users a few years earlier and its c multiplayer was made free to play. Even if you are here just for the multi-player, we recommend running through the campaign for its semi-open world setting and breathtaking visuals.

Speaking of multiplayer, there are multiple modes in which players can participate. There are standard ones like Team Deathmatch and unique ones like Capture the Flag. There are standard 4v4 battles as well in addition to the Big Team Battle variants which have upwards of 24 players in a single match. Each player gets to have a unique ability comprising of cloaking for stealth and repulsor technology for damage.

All in all, the game has one of the best fanbases and activity counts in recent months and is still thriving among the competition in the market. The fast-paced action in the multiplayer modes makes this game a must-play. You can download this game for free if you have the Xbox Game Pass for PC.

4. Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch at this point has become a household FPS name. The characters, maps, the setting, and the multi-player are nothing to scoff at. The second edition of the Overwatch franchise replaces the first one in a grandiose fashion. Similar to the style of Paladins, players participate in a PvP environment in teams of five, previously, there were six.

Each player gets to choose a character from a roster of 35 different ones that have unique abilities and skills. They have various archetypes as well in the form of three different classes. The first is “damage” which prioritizes offense, then “support” which is for the players that will buff and heal their team, and then “tank” which will create space and take most of the damage to ensure that their teammates can get kills and support them.

The developers changed the original Overwatch gameplay and redesigned it to suit fewer tank players and prioritize faster-paced gameplay. PvE will also be a part of the game and their permanent access will be obtainable through the battle passes. The in-game monetization has always been a burdensome thing for the fanbase which is why they are hesitant to purchase the battle passes.

However, if you are not bothered by the cosmetics and all the extra fluff, Overwatch 2 can be a fun game to play. Plus, the game also has an Esports league if you are into watching competitive Overwatch.

3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Developer: Valve, Hidden Path Entertainment

Valve, Hidden Path Entertainment Publisher: Valve

Counter-Strike has been a part of many childhoods. It has shaped the FPS world into what it is today. Even though it is considered the grandfather of all the FPS games today, it is still as relevant if not more in today’s gaming market. The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) Esports scene is at an all-time high all over the world and Valve is planning to release CS 2 in the summer of this year.

In addition to that, CS: GO was released almost a decade ago and still has an active fanbase. That shows the dedication of the community towards the game. The game is simple. There are two sides, Counter-Terrorists and Terrorists. The CT’s objective is to stop the T’s from planting and detonating the bomb and well, you know the rest.

There are game modes like Team Deathmatch, Arms Race, Danger Zone, and more l which one can play for fun in addition to Ranked Play. CS: GO also has a variety of weapons one can choose from. The first round always starts with a Pistol and then players can upgrade as long as they earn money by killing or securing the objective for their team.

Players can choose from ARs, SMGs, Snipers and DMRs. There is also equipment like Smoke Grenades and Molotovs used for creating spacing. In conclusion, one cannot go wrong with CS: GO, even after a decade due to its unchanged and straightforward gameplay. If you have to experience just one FPS game in your lifetime, it has to be this one because it’s a classic.

2. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Publisher: Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is one of the most popular games in the Call of Duty franchise because it remasters the Original MW2 but with better graphics and gameplay. In addition, the Warzone II section of this game has a separate fanbase of its own. The campaign takes place in a modern world and follows the story of Task Force 141 which features fan-favorite characters like Simon “Ghost” Riley and John “Soap” MacTavish.

The story mode of the game is one of the most popular in the Call of Duty franchise and is known for its political depiction and action-packed gameplay. Fictional characters Soap and Ghost make the game fun to play and share excellent chemistry with each other. The multiplayer section is a highlight, bringing back the Call of Duty blueprint of strong guns, high skill, and powerful killstreaks.

The Warzone section of the game takes the Gunsmith from Multiplayer and applies it to the harsh battlefield of Al Mazrah. The action is fast-paced thanks to the Resurgence Modes and the traditional battle royale is alive and well too. The game has lots of players in 2023 as players prepare for the release of Modern Warfare III.

However, the campaign and multiplayer of this game are not free. However, players can access Warzone 2 by downloading the Battle.net installer from their official website. The Warzone 2 experience is one of the best things to try out with friends.

1. Valorant

Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games Publisher: Riot Games

Riot Game’s FPS masterpiece, Valorant comes in at the number one spot due to its ability to innovate itself every Act. Valorant came out in 2020 and quickly became one of the fastest-growing FPS titles in the world. It follows the same basic style CS: GO does with a CT and T side. However, instead of regular operators, they have super-powered Radiants.

Each Radiant has a unique skill set they can use to gain an advantage for their team. There are four different character archetypes. Duelists are space takers and fraggers while Sentinels protect flanks and guard bomb sites. There are also Initiators and Controllers. Initiators help with recon and information while Controllers are typically Smoke Agents who provide safe cover and entry onto sites or delay the enemies.

The game is free to play but has a variety of creative cosmetics one can apply to weapons. There are multiple game modes such as Unrated, Ranked Play, Spike Rush, Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch, and more. Riot Games is also planning to release a mobile version of the game sometime in the near future.

There is also a huge Esports dedicated fanbase of the game which is alive and well, drawing in millions of views on their respective livestreams. There are teams all around the world competing with each other trying to determine the best in their respective region. All in all, it is a good time to join the Valorant family since it is quickly becoming one of the best FPS games of all time.

There it is folks. That is our preference for the top FPS games you should try playing in 2023.