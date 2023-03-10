The Last of Us Part 1 PC specifications revealed: RTX 3060 recommended

The Last of Us Part 1 is finally headed to PC in all its remastered glory. Considered one of the best games of the PS3 era, The Last of Us has transcended its original medium and has grown into a critically acclaimed TV show as well. After a PS5 release last year, the remastered version is coming to PC with all the enhancements PC users could desire. Here’s what’s needed to run it at varying resolutions and performance targets.

The Last of Us Part 1 joins others in 32 GB ram requirement

PC requirements for The Last of Us Part 1:

Minimum (Performance target = 30fps at 720p, low settings) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K GPU: AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB) or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) or GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) RAM: 16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-Bit version 1909 or newer Storage: 100 GB SSD

Recommended (Performance target = 60fps at 1080p, medium settings) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700 GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8 GB) or 6600 XT (8 GB) or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or RTX 3060 (8 GB) RAM: 16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-Bit version 1909 or newer Storage: 100 GB SSD

Performance (Performance target = 60fps at 1440p, high settings) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7-9700K GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti RAM: 32 GB OS: Windows 10 64-Bit version 1909 or newer Storage: 100 GB SSD

Ultra (Performance target = 60fps at 4k, ultra settings) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5900X or Intel Core i5-12600K GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900XT (FSR Quality) or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 RAM: 32 GB OS: Windows 10 64-Bit version 1909 or newer Storage: 100 GB SSD



The PC port of the game also comes with a bunch of enhancements like 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide support. Technical upgrades include AMD FSR 2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support, full control remapping, and DualSense support. The Last of Us Part 1 will be out on March 28, 2023, on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

