Throwback to when a fan-made trailer for PlayStation X broke the internet

Quite a while ago, fans saw the concept of a Sony PlayStation Console that broke the internet. At first glance, the console’s sleek design with glowing lights and a matte black finish immediately attracted fans. On top of it, the device was seemingly packed with never-before-seen technology, leaving everyone intrigued. Hence, even though some knew that such a device would not be possible in the near future, they could not help but dream about what Sony might be cooking up in the future.

Advertisement

The PS5 has done quite well for itself in the market. The Slim versions are selling well while the original has remained appealing even after years of release. However, even though the PS5 has become a staple in the gaming sphere, fans are always on the lookout for more. At the same time, Sony is known for including ground-breaking technological advancements in most of its offerings, which is why some gamers began hoping against hope for the”PlayStation X” trailer to be real.

Advertisement

Is the PlayStation X real?

No, the PlayStation X is not real as the trailer is entirely fanmade. However, the individual or group that made the trailer seems to share the same creative vision as Sony’s design team, which is why some fans asked the tech giant to include the creator in the PlayStation 6 team. Nevertheless, Sony is yet to address such requests, and the person responsible for the PlayStation X trailer has remained anonymous.

In terms of practicality, Sony is enjoying a fair share of the market profit due to the PS5 and they do not need to make another console for quite a while. The PS5 has good hardware that can support games for at least a few years. The bottom line is, that Sony hasn’t claimed the trailer to be their own so we can safely say the PlayStation X isn’t real, although, the concept is beautiful.

Will Sony ever use any of the concepts shown in the trailer?

The trailer might be fan-made but the concepts highlighted in the video are worth acknowledging. The PlayStation X trailer had a ton of useful design inspirations that Sony could steal for its upcoming console, especially the flashy design and the glowing circles. As a matter of fact, the matte finish of the console looks stunning and complements the glowing circles quite well.

In addition, we can also see a DualSense controller with a screen on it just like the Nintendo handhelds. With the way that technology is evolving and how advanced it has gotten in the last few years, there is a possibility that this could happen in the upcoming two generations of video game consoles. All in all, a new console might not be what Sony needs right now but the video has tons of inspirations for the design team that could quite possibly make it into the prototype.

We shouldn’t expect a new console anytime soon since PlayStation 5 is still dominating the market. However, we never know what to expect from Sony.