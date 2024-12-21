Jordan Love Uses His New Ad Campaign as an Opportunity to Block Out the Noise

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Credit – Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Love and his Green Bay Packers are once again playoff-bound, so a little white noise is starting to appear. Love did manage to lead the team to the postseason last year as well, but they were knocked out in the Divisional Round. This year, as the Cheeseheads hope, should be different, and Love wants that too. He’s already started taking the right steps — blocking out the outside noise, for one.

Love sent a clear message through his new ad campaign on Instagram. “Time to lock in. Blocking out the noise with (Sony wireless earbuds),” he captioned the post.

In the carousel he shared, Love dons the Sony WF-1000XM5s — advertised as the best wireless noise-canceling headphones on the market. The opportunity serves as a good moment in time for Love to promote the campaign and show that he’s getting amped up for the playoffs.

The entire NFL fanbase so far this season has had their eyes set on great teams to make Super Bowl runs. Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs have dominated projections for the big game. Everyone has seemingly forgotten about the Green Bay Packers and Love.

Don’t sleep on Love and the Packers

The Packers have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. And they’ve beaten some quality teams during that stretch like the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks. Their only losses during that 10-game period came to the Lions — twice.

Head coach, Matt LaFleur, has had the offense clicking on all cylinders. They’re tied for seventh in the NFL for rushing yards per game behind Josh Jacobs. And they rank top 10 in both points for and points against. A great recipe for winning ballgames — averaging more points than the opponent.

The issue is that Love and the Packers are 10-4 yet find themselves in third place in a tough division. The Lions and Minnesota Vikings are both tied for first with 12-2 records. Green Bay is currently sitting as the sixth seed out of seven teams vying for a postseason spot. And as surprising as it may seem, that means the NFC North could have three playoff teams.

If the Packers finish at six, as of now they’d be set to play a team with a worse record in the first round who has a home-field advantage. Unlike the NBA, the NFL gives the top four playoff spots to divisional winners. Currently, the leaders of the NFC South and West are the Buccaneers and Rams with 8-6 records.

So as unfair as it sounds, the 10+ win Packers will most likely be on the road to start their playoff run. It’s a tough reality, but as Love says, they need to block out the noise and power through. On paper, and statistically, they are a better team than most teams in the NFC. And they are very used to playing in cold “playoff-type” weather up north — something the Bucs and Rams don’t do too often.