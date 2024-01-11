What’s New in Sony’s Upcoming PlayStation DualSense V2?

Sony has unveiled the DualSense V2 controller for PlayStation 5 which will provide a substantial upgrade to the last version. This controller will follow the same form factor as the PS5 controller with improvements to allow for longer game sessions. Sony has been actively creating new controllers to level up their service to the community and make their PlayStation 5 console a worthy investment.

The new DualSense controller will arrive with a larger battery backup allowing players to go on for 12 hours straight in one charge. Additionally, it will also arrive with certain offers with a charging station to simply the recharging experience. It will be available for purchase online and from authorized retailers spreading across the world.

It had been reported by various users that the older version of the DualSense controller was able to give an average of 5 hours of battery life, while PS4’s DualShock controllers gave a longer battery performance. This new controller refresh can be seen as a big step from Sony to provide a better experience with the new generation console.

While this upgrade is being implemented to refreshed PlayStation DualSense controllers, fans still prefer the use of rechargeable AA batteries which can be swapped in no time. Furthermore, fans have also been asking Sony to fix stick drift issues that reduced the lifetime of a purchased controller. Nonetheless, the upgraded controllers will likely be included with later console stocks, which is good news for consumers.

What did Sony and PlayStation present at CES 2024 alongside DualSense V2?

Sony presented a plethora of new things at CES 2024. One of the wildest announcements that Sony made was sharing their partnership with Honda Afeela EV. It has been shared that the upcoming electronic automotive will support DualSense Controllers for controlling the car.

While this concept is not new, many creators have taken up projects to control their cars with the help of a controller. There is a fair share of problems with this idea, which was seen with the OceanGate accident that happened last year. Since Sony and Honda partnered together to make the project come true, it might be possible that precautions will be implemented.

In October 2023, Sony revealed their refreshed look for the PlayStation 5 console in a smaller form factor, widely known as the Slim version. At CES 2024, many cover variants for the updated console were spoken about. The console is usually available in a white color scheme, other color options like Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver are also available for the newly updated console.