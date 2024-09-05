Why Do NFL Coaches Wear Headsets?

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Headsets are utilized by coaches for strategizing amidst the roar of the crowd. NFL coaches wear headsets to ensure smooth communication. These nifty devices keep everyone on the same page, whether it’s the offensive coordinator up in the booth or the quarterback down on the field.

Advertisement

Every ‘play’ in the game needs to be called by someone. Either the offensive coordinator or the head coach generally, talks into the ear of the quarterback, and the QB narrates the play to the huddle. Without headsets, the game was far more dependent on the instincts of the quarterback, than statistics or gameplay analysis.

The world of the NFL is an intricate one- with its many thrilling details and years of conventions. Some of those are also used to operate in a crowd of 60,000 fans (sometimes way more!) which can be nearly impossible otherwise.

However, coaches needed to chat with their fellow staff or players during the game. So, what’s the solution? The simple answer was a pair of headsets.

The use of headsets is a part of the evolution of the NFL, involving several changes from time to time. The league first allowed coach-to-quarterback communication via wireless headsets in 1994.

The idea of its use was first introduced by Paul Brown, the Cleveland Browns HC at the time, in collaboration with two inventors named John Campbell and George Sarles from Ohio. However, just three games into the preseason, the NFL banned its unfair use.

But as they say, change is inevitable. The technology made a comeback, almost four decades later, allowing coaches to relay plays and make adjustments in real-time. Coaches can get a pulse on the game without screaming over the crowd or running across the sidelines.

It’s like having a direct line to your team, and when every second counts, that instant communication can be the difference between a win and a loss.

NFL Headsets Are Getting State-of-the-Art

When it comes to headsets, the NFL is stepping up their game. Starting in 2025, Sony will officially be the brand of choice for coaches’ headsets.

Thanks to a newly announced partnership, Sony’s headsets will power coach-to-coach communication across the league, backed by Verizon’s 5G network. This new technology promises to keep everyone connected, even in the most intense moments. Coaches will be able to relay critical information without worrying about delays or interference.

Sony brings its expertise from sports technology innovations like Hawk-Eye. Whether it’s making strategic play calls or managing the chaos of game day, the advancement in technology will help make the game of football more interesting and super-competitive.

It’s all about staying ahead, and it looks like the NFL is ready to take communication to a whole new level.