Top 5 SSDs to use for Alan Wake 2

Most recent titles like Alan Wake 2, have made it a mandate to use SSDs for running the game. Developers have opted for such a change because of better asset loading times and graphical improvements.

Most gaming PCs of the last generation mostly use Hard Drives for storage, as many don’t have an NVME slot. However, that hurdle can be bypassed easily by using SATA-based SSDs. With that said, here are our top 5 Solid State Drive picks that can be used by you for playing Alan Wake 2.

Best SSD picks for playing Alan Wake 2

An SSD is theoretically similar to flash drives and uses non-volatile memory with no moving parts. As a result, these types of drives have more durability and higher speed compared to standard hard drives. Due to their faster read and write times, these storage devices are becoming a norm for modern titles like Alan Wake 2. The top SSD picks for playing the title are as follows:

5) SAMSUNG 870 EVO (SATA)

Available on Amazon starting at $32.00 (Product link).

If you don’t have an M.2 NVMe slot on your motherboard, you might think of opting for a SATA-based SSD. In that case, The Samsung 870 EVO is the best choice anyone can take. With a transfer speed of up to 530 MB/s, it is enough to run Alan Wake 2 when using it.

The limitation in speed is because of SATA capabilities and nothing else. For its price, the storage availability is great, with the only downside being the speed. If that doesn’t bother you, and only has SATA ports on your motherboard, this is a sure buy.

4) Samsung SSD 980 (PCIe Gen 3)

Available on Amazon starting at $43.99 (Product link).

When it comes to SSDs, Samsung has always been top of the line and has great reliability. However, the only downside is its pricing which makes it hard for people on a budget. The base 250 GB model is available at $43.99, and the 500GB version comes at $44.95. But by paying a dollar extra, you get more storage at the same specs.

Just like the WD Blue SN580 mentioned below, the transfer rate of this SSD is also 3500Mb/s which makes it an alternative. However, if you are willing to pay a bit extra for better reliability, it is best to go for the Samsung one at the moment.

3) Western Digital Blue SN580 (PCIe Gen 4)

Available on Amazon starting at $34.99 (Product link).

WD Blue SN580 is one of the best M.2 NVMe SSDs available in the market for its affordability and performance. In the current market, Gen 4 M.2 NVMe drives are quite expensive for their edge over Gen 3. This drive has a read-and-write speed of 3500 MB/s which would load assets in Alan Wake 2 quite smoothly.

However, the only disadvantage is it is a Gen 4 drive, and putting in a Gen 3 port won’t give the expected performance. It has also been reported that it has a low endurance rating, which makes it slightly less reliable. However, if you want to be future-proof and try out future titles without compromise, the 500GB model might be just right for you.

2) Seagate FireCuda 540 (Gen 5)

Available on Amazon starting at $179.99 (Product link).

Seagate is known for its high durability and the Gen 5 NVMe drive is no different in this case. With a transfer rate of 10,000 MB/s, this storage drive is capable of handling any type of workload and even gaming. Hence, if you wish to be future-proof for upcoming titles as well, this drive is great.

However, the base version of this drive only starts from 1 TB of storage, and low-end options are not available. Additionally, the pricing of the storage is slightly higher than competitors and the performance-to-pricing ratio isn’t that acceptable.

1) Crucial T700 (Gen 5)

Available on Amazon starting at $159.99 (Product link).

The crucial T700 base version starts from a 1TB storage option and has a great advantage compared to Gen 4 drives. Most Gen 5 storage drives are very expensive, however, this one is great at its pricing. Moreover, the performance-to-pricing ratio is just perfect and makes it a great pick for playing Alan Wake 2 or future titles.

The transfer rate provided by this SSD is 11,700 MB/s which is almost 3 times of Gen 3 NVMe drives. Being a premium segment drive, this storage is also very reliable and is great on supported motherboards. There are two available options for the drive, one without and one with a heatsink.