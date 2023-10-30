Is Alan Wake 2 playable on HDD despite having an SSD recommendation?

Alan Wake 2 has been given a strict SSD recommendation for PC players as the next-gen title requires better asset-loading capabilities. However, many users are still using HDD on their systems and are curious if it is fine to run the game on a spinning drive.

Advertisement

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Alan Wake II, which hit the shelves almost 12 years after the first iteration. Due to the time gap between releases, the system requirements for the title have gone up a notch as well. This is why Solid State Drives or SSDs have become a norm in modern gaming.

As the newest game from Remedy Entertainment has comparatively high system requirements, many feel that it would not run on their systems. If you are among that majority, we have answered every doubt you might have about the storage drive requirements.

Advertisement

Does Alan Wake 2 run well on HDD or SSD is truly required?

Remedy Entertainment has strongly suggested players install Alan Wake 2 on an SSD instead of an HDD. This recommendation is similar to several recent AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield, and more. However, most of these games run fine on HDDs, with certain hiccups here and there.

In the case of the latest sequel for Alan Wake, it can be noted that SSDs are required to play the title with no problem. If players install the title on HHDs, there might be moments, when audio and on-screen visuals might desync. Even worse, players might also miss out on certain dialogues which are important to the story.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1717572025319891354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hence, it is best to install Alan Wake 2 on an SSD for a complete experience with no interruptions. However, if you are fine with waiting a bit for assets to load or are unbothered by occasional desync issues, an HDD can handle the game just fine. But, keep in mind that some assets might load in low resolution leading to a glaring lack of immersion.

If you have a 7200 RPM HDD, you might be able to cross this technological hurdle. In our testing, we have noticed that game assets load slightly better in these types of HDDs. So, it might not be necessary for you to get an SSD to try out the psychological horror title.

Advertisement

Potential issues players might face when installing AW2 on a HDD?

There are a few particular issues faced by users when installing Alan Wake 2 on their Hard Drives or HDDs. Some of these issues are as follows:

Low-resolution asset loading and long waiting times for full-resolution output.

Audio and video desync with audio muting at moments.

Long loading times after dying, which might kill the mood of players.

Game stuttering due to assets not loading on time.

Human models with box-like textures, which appear to be annoying.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you do not wish to face these issues, it is best to install the game on an SSD. In 2023, SSDs are quite affordable and you might get great deals on them. Moreover, if your system has an NVMe slot, it is best to go for that option in order to remain future-proof for upcoming titles.

