Ubisoft Reemphasizes Its Stance on Games As A Service Through Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior, A Far-Cry-Themed Multiplayer Deathmatch with Microtransactions

Ubisoft sets its sights on another multiplayer game, this time it is based on the Captain Laserhawk Netflix Show. This is a spin-off project from Far Cry 3 and it will be called Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior. The Blood Dragon spinoff on Netflix is critically acclaimed and was created by the producer of Castlevania. The series hit Netflix last year in October and did quite well which prompted Ubisoft to invest in this idea. However, there is no word from Ubisoft or Netflix to expand the franchise further as of now.

Advertisement

Ubisoft Rumored to Start Work On Far Cry Blood Dragon Spin Off Which Is Going to Be a Live Service Multiplayer

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IdleSloth84_/status/1747750960510734821?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This rumor comes from the Pan-European Game Information Database (PEGI). Quite recently, Captain Laserhawk Niji Warrior was added to its database along with a short description of how the game is going to be. The fans received this information rather critically because they liked the idea, not its execution. In summary of the various descriptions of the game, there are ones that give us three critical pieces of information.

Advertisement

The first is that it is a multiplayer game, the second is that it will have micro-transactions. The third one is it was only rated for PC for now. That does not mean it will not come out for other platforms. The title has received a PEGI 12 rating due to violence and in-game purchases. All the information points to it being a free-to-play experience with in-game purchases. Other descriptions of the game include “human-like characters being shot with laser guns and the reactions to shots are unrealistic with characters exploding into parts when hit.”

There is no gore in the details but there is blood which prompted the PEGI 12 rating. The very core of the game seems to be the Niji 6 seen in Blood Dragon. It will be interesting to see what Ubisoft can do to expand on these characters. Apart from this Far Cry game, Ubisoft is currently working on a 7th title for the Far Cry series as we speak.

Fans Voice Their Disappointment at Far Cry Getting The Games As A Live Service Treatment

The game’s news was received with mixed responses. Fans were dejected to find out that this will be another live service-like game filled with micro-transactions. Initially, the fans were excited about the concept of the game itself but the micro-transaction reveal caught them off guard. Since fans are used to the micro-transaction model and how easily studios tend to make money from it, the response was mediocre.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/chyld989/status/1747751664197435719?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A multiplayer death match game indirectly signals micro-transactions which seems to have thrown off this X user.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HaqueFayyadh/status/1747770043457294385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The news hasn’t reached a wider audience yet. However, when they do find out this is going to be a live-action game, there is bound to be backlash. We do not have concrete details about the gameplay and release date but Ubisoft is bound to reveal it sooner than later.