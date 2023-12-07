Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora accused of being a Far Cry ripoff: How similar is it to Ubisoft’s Survival FPS

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person open-world game developed by Ubisoft on their newly upgraded Snowdrop engine. The game has been created based on an original work from James Cameron, who is famously known for Titanic and Terminator as well. Naturally, following the success of the Avatar movies, fans have been anticipating the title for a long time.

Advertisement

When Ubisoft took over the project to build a large open world, gamers were skeptical because of their previous record. Moreover, even though the reveal trailer for the title got a lot of people excited, some still doubted if the finished product would look the same. To everyone’s surprise, the developers didn’t make considerable downgrades and provided an experience that managed to satisfy most.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mangAman44/status/1732564228471410704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is living and breathing which feels exactly like the movies. Thus, the recent showcases attracted a lot of attention to the upcoming title and it became one of the most anticipated releases in 2023. Even after its release the game has managed to get a lot of hype and players are thoroughly enjoying it.

The game is being largely praised for nailing the environment design and interactiveness with the world. Just like in the movie, players are allowed to ride various animals on the planet of Pandora and live like a true Na’vi. Besides, the detailed animations are the ones that bring forth the excellence of the game and have been appreciated by many.

How similar is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to Ubisoft’s Far Cry franchise?

To everyone’s surprise, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has managed to get good reviews. While some have claimed that the title is one of the best releases in 2023, which they are enjoying, others appreciated the effort put into the world and sound design. However, a few fans have been disappointed with a few things and claimed it to be a Far Cry rip-off.

The reason for such a review is that the game uses many Far Cry-like features. For instance, gathering resources, clearing enemy campsites, revealing the map from high points, and so on. All these gameplay features are there in Far Cry games too, which makes the experience feel similar. This is something fans weren’t expecting and it surely made the title feel repetitive.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HinamiMoriTTV/status/1732756302697202109?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

There have also been complaints that the narrative is tone-deaf and feels awkward to some extent. Moreover exploring the story requires players to invade RDA facilities multiple times, which makes the experience feel like a chore. Thus all the sparkles with graphics soon disappear revealing the lacklustreness of the title. There have also been reported bugs after release, and fans are concerned about that.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jason19193298/status/1732799044693688334?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In my opinion, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora seems like a great open-world game with much to do. Fans of the movie will surely like the gameplay and the world that seems alive. However, for seasoned gamers, the game does feel like a Far Cry-like game and could be a chore to play through.