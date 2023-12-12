Valorant Convergence 2023: Involved teams, schedule, where to watch and more

Riot Games is hosting a new Valorant event called Convergence 2023 in association with The Esports Club and is being sponsored by Lenovo. The event will bring six of the best esports teams in the ecosystem to the Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore. The showdown will be running between December 14 to December 17, 2023.

If you’re an avid watcher of Valorant esports and want to see them at the designated venue, you can book the tickets by clicking here. For your ease, we have compiled this article with every necessary information you need to know before observing the event. Without further ado, here’s a quick look at the arrangement set by the host.

Who is participating in Valorant Convergence 2023 and what is the motive behind it?

Valorant Convergence will bring together top franchised teams from major regions like Asia, Europe, Americas, and lastly an Indian team via a Closed Qualifier event. The following teams will be making a debut at the upcoming tournament:

Global Esports (India)

Gen.G Esports (South Korea)

Team Vitality (France)

FUT Esports (Turkey)

FURIA (Brazil)

True Ripper Esports (India)

The motive behind this tournament is to promote esports in India and give existing fans a premium look at international events. Arun Rajappa, Country Manager, India and South Asia at Riot Games, shared the following about the motive:

Our aim is to establish India as a premier destination for esports, fostering an inclusive ecosystem that not only uplifts players but also captivates audiences, reinforcing the vibrancy of the gaming landscape.

He thanked all the Valorant fans who have been supportive of the game and hope to build a special place with the community in mind. Thus, this international event is being hosted in this location to cater to fans in the country.

Full event schedule:

Valorant Convergence 2023 has been divided into two groups, with three teams in each group. The top teams from each group will face off in the Grand Finals on December 17, 2023. Here’s a detailed look at the match-up designated for the event:

Group A: (All starting from 12:30 pm IST onwards)

Match 1 (December 14, 2023): Gen.G Esports versus True Ripper Esports.

Match 3 (December 15, 2023): FUT Esports versus True Ripper Esports.

Match 5 (December 16, 2023): FUT Esports versus Gen.G Esports.

Group B: (All starting from 4:30 pm IST onwards)

Match 2 (December 14, 2023): Global Esports versus Team Vitality.

Match 4 (December 15, 2023): FURIA versus Team Vitality.

Match 6 (December 16, 2023): Global Esports versus FURIA.

GRAND FINALS: December 17, 2023, at 2 pm IST onwards.

Where to watch Valorant Convergence 2023?

Valorant Convergence 2023 will be hosted at the Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore, and their tickets can be grabbed from here. For those who cannot make it to the event, they can tune into the livestream that will be broadcasted on multiple mediums. The following are the official channels where the event can be observed online:

Twitch

YouTube

Others

To get more updates on the event, Riot Games has created dedicated social channels where the audience can get updates. We’ve linked them for your ease: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook.