“Indian food is spicy, yet we will still try” – FURIA and Gen.G emerge at Valorant Convergence 2023 LAN event to achieve big goals

Valorant Convergence 2023 will be set in motion on December 14, and six teams will exclusively debut there. All these teams hail from various regions and are considered the best there. And Riot Games took this chance to promote some matchups that the global Valorant community had never seen before. The tournament will be taking place in India, at the Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore.

Advertisement

We got a chance to visit during the media day and talk to some of the members from iconic esports teams like Gen.G and FURIA. These individuals shared important insights about the upcoming event, their teams, and their experience in India overall.

Gen.G and FURIA arrive in India for Valorant Convergence 2023

Gen.G Esports has influenced the Korean Valorant scene after their debut in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. Since then the team has been constantly scouting for new players in the region. They faced a complete roster shift in late 2023 and will be presenting themselves for the first time at the Valorant Convergence 2023.

Advertisement

Upon asking what their main criterion was when it came to scouting, the answer was raw aim. Since this is going to be their first time on a LAN event with the new roster, they are hopeful of taking away valuable experience.

Get ready for an epic showdown! Excitement is building as we welcome @gengesports to Convergence. Date: 14th – 17th December

Venue: Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru Get your tickets now and be part of the action. Link in bio!#Convergence #WeAreOne #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/d4vaa4xTnH — VALORANT // Esports India & South Asia (@VALEsportsSA) December 5, 2023

After being missing from the esports scene since VCT 2023: Pacific League, the squad required some time to adjust themselves for big stages. Kim “HSK” Hae-Seong, Head Coach of the team spoke about how the team is coming along now:

We trialed a lot of players and had trouble with it. In the end, we went ahead with Kim “Karon” Won-tae, and he fits well with the team. Moreover, the team is also getting along well.

In the past, Gen.G had faced issues with communication as everyone on the roster didn’t speak Korean. Compared to last season, this time the squad is coming along with a full Korean roster, so the communication gap situation has been dealt with. With a new roster in power, the team looks forward to facing FUT Esports and Team Vilatity during the tournament to understand their play style.

Advertisement

How are things looking for FURIA?

On the other hand, FURIA Esports also observed a major roster shuffle in late 2023. Representing the Americas, the team is comfortable with the roster and goes along well. Due to their newly built composition, they are skeptical about how things will go. After the roster shuffle, the squad has performed better in various tournaments recently.

Let’s join hands in a warm welcome for @furiagg to Convergence Date: 14th – 17th December

Venue: Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru Get your tickets now and be part of the action. #Convergence #WeAreOne #VALORANT #Lenovolegionindia #Gamewithintel pic.twitter.com/2SfsgYbJLZ — VALORANT // Esports India & South Asia (@VALEsportsSA) December 6, 2023

The Brazilian esports scene is always aggressive when showing support for their representatives. The thought of carrying the hopes of millions doesn’t put pressure on the team and is rather appreciated. The motivation is something that carried the team and even brought them forward for Valorant Convergence 2023. The team shared a candid message for fans who vouch for them during the press event:

Namaste, I’d like to thank the Indian fans for their love and support. We are looking forward to providing our best at this tournament.

Both these have emerged with completely different rosters and would be an interesting show. Going with rosters that speak natively is something both squads prefer and the effectiveness would be tested at the upcoming event.

Gen.G and FURIA: Why does one prefer spicy food over the other

Historically speaking, Korean cuisine has been biased towards spicy food. Thus, when Gen.G visited India for Valorant Convergence 2023, they spoke highly of it. Kim “HSK” Hae-Seong shared about this venture in India and take on Indian cuisine:

I haven’t been to many countries in the past. Offshores I didn’t find myself comfortable with food, but in India the case is different. I found myself enjoying the Indian food a lot more.

FURIA displayed a different reaction towards Indian food cuisine when asked the same question. It was mentioned by them that in Brazil they are not used to spicy food, which might be the reason why. Yet they have considered trying it out during their time in the country.

Everything you need to know about the India Closed Qualifiers. #Convergence #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/R4PUuuZlFP — VALORANT // Esports India & South Asia (@VALEsportsSA) November 29, 2023

Food preference aside, both teams are looking forward to competing in the tournament as they have faced big roster shuffles. Although these teams will be competing in different groups, they are in the same place at heart when it comes to competing.