“It’s in the Turkish blood” – With Mehmet “cNed” Ipek jointing FUT Esports, how has the team evolved before the Valorant Convergence 2023

Valorant Convergence 2023 will kick off on December 14 and feature six teams. These teams are here to show the best every region has to offer, at the Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore. The event is hosted by The Esports Club and sponsored by Lenovo to promote esports in India.

On Valorant Convergence 2023 media day, we joined in to interview the participating teams. After a thorough interview process with many teams and their representatives, the latter shed light on their goals and upcoming roadmap. We sat down to talk to the Turkish giant FUT Esports, they were asked how their experience has been with Mehmet “cNed” Ipek joining in October 2023.

FUT Esports on how they have gained valuable experience from Mehmet “cNed” Ipek before Valorant Convergence 2023

Mehmet “cNed” Ipek joined FUT Esports on October 10, 2023, alongside Eray “yetujey” Budak. This press conference saw the presence of yetujey and manager Berke Mol to answer some of the questions.

They were mostly asked how they felt before the tournament about themselves and if they considered the Turkish region to be the best. The team feels confident about themselves as they consider their playstyle to be aggressive. They are more confident with their explosive playstyle and like to be fast with their approach.

In the same interview, it was asked how they feel about having Ascend star, cNed on their roster. The following was quoted by yetujey about his teammate who has seen beyond international waters before:

He brings the structure from EMEA teams and he knows the play style better. Because the Turkish playstyle is said to be far more aggressive than European teams.

The interviewee even talked about how calm cNed is now, compared to his older aggressive style. yetujey believes that cNed is a good example for the team and endorsed him as a good player.

FUT Esports were also asked whether they feel pressure against Gen.G Esports as they look forward to facing off again. The answer was straight “no” as they are not nervous about facing them at the Valorant Convergence 2023 India.

They even mentioned how times are changing in Turkey for esports. People there mostly cared about traditional sports, yet they are happy to get similar recognition now. Moreover, they even talked about getting support from their countrymen during their endeavors.