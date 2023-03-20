Valorant Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 Bundle leaks, expected release date and more

Valorant is looking to get a few of its most popular skins back, with an upgrade, of course. Recently, Riot Games brought back Oni, one of its most popular skins, and named it Oni 2.0. Now, it is being reported that Valorant Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 bundle is also likely to make a comeback on the game.

The latest leaks surrounding the skin line suggest that it might just be under development. Popular leaker VALORANTLeaksEN hinted at the development of the skin.

Valorant leakers find Valorant Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 Bundle leaks

Valorant data miners have come across a leak that hints at the development of the skin. In the PBE files of the 6.05 update, a folder named Ashen2 was found. It reportedly holds the gun skins of Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0.

However, this is the only information regarding the skin, and there is no release date for the same. It can also not be determined the guns and melee the skin is for.

Fans of Oni 2.0 can also expect a lot from this bundle, as well. The bundle could be released in the coming few months before the year ends. However, it should be kept in mind that Riot might not give two back-to-back revamped skins, and an original skin might be the next in line.

Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 price

The original gun skin was available for Vandal, Marshal, and more. The new gun skin could also be available for Phantom, Melee, and Operator. Fans have been hoping that Gaia’s Vengeance comes back with more guns. This might just be the answer to all of their prayers.

However, it should be noted that when the new gun skin releases, it will be a premium one. It could be as expensive as the Oni 2.0 and could cost 7100 VP. This is the cost of the whole bundle, and individual gun skins could cost a different price.

For now, the fans can enjoy the Oni 2.0 bundle that comes with an amazing katana melee and amazing graphics.