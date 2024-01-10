Valorant World Champion C0M Joins Leviatan For VCT 2024

Corbin ‘C0M‘ Lee was one of the most instrumental players behind the success of Evil Geniuses in the previous year and now has joined the Leviatan Valorant team for VCT 2024. However, things got bad after Valorant Champions, and the players were stuck in contract jail. They had to face pay cuts which prompted them to look for other opportunities. Ethan ‘Ethan‘ Arnold, Max ‘Demon1‘ Mazanov, and Kelden ‘Boostio’ Pupello went on to other organizations leaving C0m and Alexander ‘Jawgemo‘ Mor in the Evil Geniuses Valorant team.

Now that C0M is joining Leviatán, that leaves Jawgemo alone in Evil Geniuses. That being said, let us break down what we know so far and analyze C0M’s successful year in the game.

C0M Joins Leviatan for VCT 2024

C0M’s Day Out in VCT 2023

The Current Leviatan Roster

C0M is currently one of the most experienced Initiators and his mastery of Sova is commendable. In the VCT 2023 season, C0M surprised everyone with his performance on Sova, having a high clutch percentage and lineups for almost anything. The effort put by the former Initiator on EG was second to none and due to that, his team won a World Championship. However, after the Championship win, things went haywire at EG which caused them to cut pay for the champions.

Unhappy with their treatment, most of the players including C0M left for other organizations, mainly NRG and 100T (Ethan and Demon1 to NRG, Boostio to 100T). Let us take a look at how important C0M is going to be for Leviatán this season.

C0M’s Day Out in VCT 2023

C0M had a busy 2023. Evil Geniuses did not have the best of starts last year. They were eliminated early at VCT Lock-In after losing to Talon Esports in the second round. They barely made it to Masters Tokyo after miraculously qualifying somehow when MIBR beat 100T. However, the turnaround came when EG went on a Cinderella run at Masters Tokyo, putting in hard work and tons of effort.

One of the most influential players in that run was C0M, alternating between Sova, Breach, and Viper on certain maps. C0M’s versatility led to Evil Geniuses finishing in 2nd place at Masters Tokyo. However, the season was far from over and they had one more shot at redemption, Valorant Champions 2023.

The stage was set for Evil Geniuses and now that teams knew not to underestimate them, they had targets on their backs. Even then, they managed to pull through. Evil Geniuses pulled out all the stops, defeating teams like Paper Rex, LOUD and DRX in their Champions run. C0M’s mastery of Viper and Sova helped EG clutch rounds and win various fights where they weren’t supposed to win.

C0M along with the rest of EG, emerged victorious and claimed the World Champions title for themselves after defeating Paper Rex 3-2 in the finals. Things turned bad for the players after the tournament however and the team split up and decided to go their separate ways, bringing C0M to the Argentinian Valorant Team, Leviatan.

The Current Leviatan Valorant Roster

Leviatan has completely revamped its roster for VCT 2024. In fact, they are definitely looking like a Top 5 Team heading into the next season. Let us take a look at the current Leviatan Valorant Roster and see who they have acquired.

Francisco “ kiNgg ” Aravena

Francisco “ ” Aravena Ian “ tex ” Botsch

Ian “ ” Botsch Roberto “ Mazino ” Rivas

Roberto “ ” Rivas Erick “ aspas ” Santos

Erick “ ” Santos Corbin “ C0M ” Lee

Corbin “ ” Lee Agustin “ nzr ” Ibarra (Substitute)

Agustin “ ” Ibarra (Substitute) Alex “ goked ” Kie (Head coach)

” Kie (Head coach) Dimitar “Itopata” Staev (Assistant coach)

Acquiring aspas was a genius move by Leviatan since his contract was already expiring with LOUD. In addition to that, tex joined the lineup after transferring over from The Guard whose roster is now playing for G2 Esports in The Americas. Leviatan acquired Mazino last season while kiNgg has been the poster boy for the team for quite a while.

All of these players have the main event-level caliber and a variety of LAN experiences. Even nzr who has been subbed out instead of C0M has great talent that can be used whenever they want. C0M for the most part would be playing the role of an Initiator just like he did with Evil Geniuses but there might be a few surprises. It will be interesting to see what Leviatan can cook up for the VCT 2024 Season. The kickoff for VCT Americas starts on February 16th, 2024 with 11 teams.