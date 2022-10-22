Leviatán Valorant adds NZR to their Roster

Leviatán Valorant adds NZR to their team along with Mazino this week. They have two more announcements to make, and fans are ready.

It will not be an understatement to say that Leviatán, including Sentinels, are pulling out all the stops for VCT 2023. Leviatán recently captured Mazino from Kru Esports and now has its sights on NZR. The status of the previous roster for Leviatán is still unknown, but they will make an announcement soon.

Let us look at this news in detail. We have also covered Sentinels acquiring Sacy and Pancada from Loud; you can check that article below.

Leviatán Valorant Acquire NZR



NZR is a former Furia player. His primary role is a Controller, playing agents like Brimstone and Omen. His addition to Leviatán is crucial since he can help control sites with Mazino as support. His last team Furia did not utilize him correctly, and they lost to Fnatic in VCT 2022.

However, Furia did make it far with NZR’s help since only specific teams could make it to VCT 2022. The competition was tough, and it could only get tougher from there. But Leviatán, on the other hand, did a great job of executing sites but was outfought by better teams.

Things can only get better for Leviatán as they have two more acquisitions left for the team. However, we do not know if Tacolilla, the resident Chamber, will stay on the team as he was a vital part of the executions of Leviatán. We will have to wait and see the team composition if they have new strategies, and how they will fare against the other strong teams.

Now that teams like C9 and Sentinels have fully announced their roster for VCT 2023, it is only a matter of time till the other teams catch up. There are also rumors of half of OpTic joining NRG for VCT 2023. But there has been no official announcement as of yet.

