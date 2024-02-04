Valve Supposedly Had Plans to Remove the Console From Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 has been plagued by bugs and hackers since its release. However, while Valve has yet to address and fix these issues, a recent leak about CS 2’s development cycle has left fans completely shocked. In a recent interview, a Counter-Strike insider revealed that when they were playtesting the game at Valve’s offices, someone from the American organization suggested completely removing the developer console from the 2023-released multiplayer title.

Everyone: “We need new Anti-Cheat !” Valve: pic.twitter.com/M5qazEeHOo — Exerpas (@ExerpasCS) February 2, 2024

The clip of this interview went viral on the internet, and fans couldn’t believe how Valve could have suggested that. They pointed out how this statement suggests that the developers are ignorant of their own creation even though CS 2 happens to be one of their most played games.

One fan even went on to suggest Valve should shut down the Counter-Strike 2 servers because of its issues. After doing so, the American developers should start afresh with a new Counter-Strike title that is free from bugs or glitches. However, something like this is extremely improbable and we believe Valve will continue pushing out patches until the game is fixed.

What is the console used for in Counter-Strike 2?

What is this console feature in Counter-Strike 2, and why were fans shocked when Valve suggested its removal? Accessed by the “tilde key” on one’s keyboard, the console gives players an easy way to access various settings and information inside the game. From connecting to a server to changing key-binds, the console does it all through a set of pre-determined commands.

Although some new players might be scared of using the console, worrying whether it is illegal to use this feature of the game. That is not the case, the Counter-Strike 2 console is safe to use, and developers didn’t hide this feature cause they want fans to use it.

Some of the most useful console commands are to display the FPS, or even set a limit on it. It can also be used to remove and add HUD to the 2023-released title. Moreover, the console can be used to activate cheats in the game to make the experience a little more fun and different than usual. However, keep in mind that the cheats are only applicable in the game’s offline practice mode.