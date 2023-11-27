Will Venom appear in Spider-Man 2 DLC or get a standalone game?

Many leaks and rumors are surfacing on the internet regarding Venom appearing in the Spider-Man 2 DLC or his own game. Tony Todd, the voice actor of Venom recently revealed only 10% of his voice lines were used during the Fan Expo panel 2023 in San Francisco. This got fans speculating that these could be used in a future DLC or a standalone game like Miles Morales.

Earlier in October 2023, Insomniac also revealed their willingness to create a Venom game. During an interview with Business Insider, the senior narrative director of Spider-Man 2, Jon Paquette also revealed his interaction with Tony Todd during the creation of the game:

He submitted a few lines for kind of an audition. And it was like, Oh, my gosh, this is the exact vibe that we’re going for!

In the same interview, it was revealed that Insomniac wanted to see fan reception before proceeding with such an idea. Now with the major success of the sequel and Game of the Year nomination, there is a high chance of it becoming a reality. Moreover, the development company cares about what fans want from their title, which might lead to a standalone Venom game.

Furthermore, Spider-Man 2 also teased another symbiote villain, Carnage who might become a possible antagonist. With the current symbiote saga going on for the franchise, a standalone game for Venom or a DLC is exactly what fans want.

How fun it was to play as Venom in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest successes in 2023 which has featured the comic’s iconic villain Venom in it. A large chunk of the gameplay focuses on the symbiote and fans had a blast with it. Players even mentioned that Insomniac brilliantly managed to capture the essence of playing as an alien symbiote with superhuman strength.



Venom’s presence enhanced Spider-Man 2’s gameplay and gave Insomniac a chance to tell a darker tale. However, fans were disappointed at how they could not swing and explore the city as Venom, even though his character is canonically expected to mirror Spider-Man. However, this is a possibility that Insomniac could explore in future titles or a DLC.



Considering the craze around Venom at present, Insomniac might be compelled to create a game from the ground up to sell as a standalone. Furthermore, players will also get a chance to free roam as the character as it was a major complaint among the fanbase.

As for a Spider-Man 2 DLC, Insomniac might give Cindy Moon or Silk a chance to be a playable character with the departure of Peter Parker at the end. However, that could be kept for the next title as well as Otto and Norman Osborn will be returning as villains. With these character developments in mind, Insomniac is creating its own universe for an epic conclusion to their trilogy.