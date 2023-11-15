Which Title Is Most Likely To Become Game of the Year in the Game Awards Ceremony 2023

The nominee list for Game of The Year or GOTY 2023 has been revealed by The Game Awards and six of them have been handpicked. All these titles have been picked for their innovative and technological advancement to provide a great gaming experience. It should also be noted that the votes for the nominations were shared by expert critics and gamers.

The following is a list of titles that have been nominated for Game of the Year (GOTY) at The Game Awards 2023:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

All these games mentioned above are deserving candidates, however, only one can be given the honor of the best title of the year. Since the competition is tight this year, it is hard to know which one would take the award home. Thus, we have compiled this article with a thought process on which game has the most chance of winning.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (85% chances of winning)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been highly anticipated by fans across the globe. Apart from receiving rave reviews, the game became an instant hit after release and reached the 5 million mark in terms of sales. Moreover, Spiderman 2 also added new features like gliders, combat mechanics, and the ability to play as both Miles and Peter in the same title.

The game’s narrative has received a lot of critical acclaim and saw some interesting build-up throughout. Additionally, the gameplay was optimized well for the console which gave a seamless experience. Furthermore, the game even added a new area for exploration compared to the last, which makes it a great contender for GOTY.

However, the game only takes about 17 hours to beat and the rest of the activities are just running errands. Moreover, the graphical leap with the new title isn’t as inspiring which might lessen its chances of winning. In fact, when compared to other titles in the category, some still outshine Spiderman 2 in various ways. This was shown to be apparent during the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 as well.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (95% chance of winning)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has the highest chance of winning and has good reasons for it as well. The game developed by Larian Studios has not only been adopted well by RPG fans but also by average players. Readers should also note that BG3 is based on the tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons and has various choices that impact each other.

The game showed the world how modern AAA games can be great with an immense level of detail and brilliant gameplay. Most RPGs nowadays are shipped unfinished while the developers make a promise of providing additional content as DLCs. However, in the case of Baldur’s Gate 3, the title threw away the norms to create a gaming experience that was well respected. This type of generosity also made developers realize how they have to go the extra mile in order to please customers.

The game has over 70,000 endings which is mind-blogging to many and hasn’t been done before. Furthermore, the art direction of the game is also unique, which makes it a great AAA title. During the Golden Joystick Award 2023, the title received various accolades and was even judged to be the best game on PC. The same fate might repeat during The Game Awards 2023 as well.

Alan Wake 2 (80% chance of winning)

After 13 long years, Alan Wake 2 is a direct sequel developed by Remedy Studios which has gotten a lot of praise in 2023. The game has been nominated for the Game of The Year award and has been done for various reasons. The gameplay has been tweaked a bit with major additions which innovative and provide great gameplay.

The first game revolved around a single protagonist and Alan Wake 2 changed that bringing in two protagonists with different mechanics. The game also innovated heavily on level design and storytelling alongside gameplay. The mesmerizing feature is how the game instantly changes a level in the blink of an eye. Additionally, Alan Wake 2 even innovated on its narrative to make it more than just a survival horror game.

The total playtime of Alan Wake 2 is merely 16 hours, yet delivers a storytelling that is as unpredictable as the game itself. Yet, this game is unique as it breaks the rules of game creation and storytelling. Due to its originality, it also received the Critic’s Choice commendation at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023, which makes it a great contender for GOTY.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (60% chances of winning)

Super Mario Bros. is known to be classic among gamers and the newest title remixes upon original to fit the modern age of gaming. The original Mario game had lateral traversal gameplay, which Wonder uses to implement new things like level changes during gameplay, new mobs, and more. Furthermore, the title also adds the ability to have four players at the same time, unlike the original game.

What is commendable for Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the usage of 3D in a 2D platformer game, with unpredictability of levels. Additionally, the game has been built with fun in mind and improves upon classic gameplay which fans have always enjoyed.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is great as a co-op game and anyone can enjoy it, which makes it special. Additionally, the nostalgia factor works here as well, which has been improved with various additions. However, the game doesn’t fare well against The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or other contenders in the nominee list. Yet, the game is certainly one the best, the year 2023 has seen.

Resident Evil 4 Remake (80% chances of winning)

Resident Evil is one of the classic horror franchises that Capcom has been working on for years, and RE4 is a prime example of generation progress. While the story is more or less similar to the original, there are plenty of additions that were made to make it interesting as a horror game. Additionally, all the remakes for the world-known franchise have been great and fans adore it.

In comparison to the original release, the remake version adds more things that weren’t there in the prior title. For instance, the game added optional missions, different explorable areas, a briefcase for storage & perks, and other things that made the new release great in 2023.

However, Resident Evil 4only improves upon the old game with new mechanics and doesn’t involve true innovation which critics look out for. Nonetheless, the game has turned out to be a great horror title and is a true competitor against Alan Wake 2 in 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (90% chance of winning)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amazed the world with its innovative gameplay and mechanics. While it follows a linear story, the game introduces a lot of new mechanics that weren’t there in Breath of the Wild. Moreover, the level of detail in the world is praiseworthy as it has a lot of things to uncover and explore.

TOTK added many new gameplay features like Ascend, Fuse, Recall, Ultrahand, and Autobuild, which can be used in creative ways. Players can use their imagination to create all sorts of things in order to explore the world or use them in combat for ease. This innovation is not only eye-catching but also works great in terms of technicality.

Additionally, the game’s optimization proved to be great on release as well, which made it a flawless masterpiece. While everything sounds great for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3 has seemingly overshadowed the title in the GOTY category. Although both the games are equally fun to play and have a lot to offer, only one can take the throne.