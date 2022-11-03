Spider-Man Miles Morales releases on the 18th of November, 2022, and the fans are ecstatic to meet the new Webslinger.

When Miles Morales came into the picture, people did all sorts of tricks with him on the consoles. Now that he is about to hit the PC, fans are even more excited due to the better image render quality, higher FPS, and dual-screen support.

We have highlighted and made a detailed list of features coming in with the release of Spider-Man Miles Morales; you can check them out below.

Spider-Man Miles Morales PC Release Date



The game will release on the 18th of November. This date is exactly two months after the release of Spider-Man Remastered for the PC. The story is a continuation set in the same universe but focuses on Miles instead of Peter.

Peter’s adventures will continue in Spider-Man 2, which will release in 2023 for the Playstation. However, Mile’s adventure will tackle the aftermath of the spider bite we saw in the first game and how it made him the new Spider-Man.

The Devs have tested the benchmark and have passed it, screening better visuals than ever before. The attached features trailer gives us a list of ray-tracing capabilities and FPS boost features. The best part is the fans will have a lot of fun exploring Miles’s abilities.

Venom-blasting enemies and going invisible are two of the most exciting abilities a Spider-Man can have. Since fans have been waiting for Miles to hit big screens, they will have to make do with this game for now.

Spider-Man’s adventure continues in this edition of the game; it also roughly follows the adventure of Peter. The game also releases a week after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel fans are getting more goodies as the new years roll around.

The game is very high-end and will require at least a GeForce 950 to run in 720p and 30 frame rates.

