Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Patch 1.05 out now: Boosted drop rates, and more

Nearly a month after its initial release, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has received a massive quality-of-life update. The Koei Tecmo title has received an extensive function update where camera mechanics have been refined. From lock-on mechanics, to UI elements and Inventory navigation, a bunch of aspects have been reworked. One of the bigger changes in Wo Long is the boost to rare item drop rates. Here’s a look at everything new

Ver. 1.05 Patch Released

A patch for all platforms to add functions, make adjustments, and fix bugs has been released.

Details attached and on the website.https://t.co/4wuifKFFRC

We will continue to update the game based on your feedback and suggestions.

— Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) March 31, 2023