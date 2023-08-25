Xbox users will soon get their hands on Baldur’s Gate 3, albeit with a catch

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in the news constantly for being the gold standard of fantasy Role-Playing Games. While the game is already scheduled for release on the PlayStation 4, the developers recently shared some pretty exciting news for the Xbox side of the community.

Advertisement

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a perfect virtual representation of Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition tabletop game as it allows the player to team up with three other friends or AI companions as they travel through Faerûn battling an ancient evil. However, apart from D&D role-play, players also get access to everything that makes up a modern RPG, including a detailed character customizer, a branching storyline, and numerous detailed quests to complete along the way. The game is also accompanied by an incredible soundtrack and is sure to provide the player with hours upon hours of content.

Although the RPG from Larian Studios recently dropped out of the list of the top ten highest-rated games of all time, it has been doing insanely well on PC. It hit a peak of 814,666 concurrent players, and developers are hoping to break further records with a PlayStation 5 Launch. However, let’s dive in and find out if the Xbox crowd has anything to look forward to, shall we?

Advertisement

Larian Studio’s CEO confirms Baldur Gate 3 Xbox launch

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been one of the most unexpected hits of 2023, and it even made some developers worry about living up to its standards. In fact, the RPG gained a lot of traction because of its excellent mod support on the PC, and Larian Studios is gearing up for a PlayStation 5 launch that will bring new innovation in the form of a split-screen co-op mode. However, Xbox users need not develop a fear of missing out since Swen Vincke, the founder and CEO of Larian Studios, recently detailed their future plans surrounding Microsoft’s console in a tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LarAtLarian/status/1694737127978783157?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On August 24, 2023, Swen Vincke took to Twitter (now X) and revealed that they had been actively working to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox. Larian Studios faced quite a bit of trouble implementing the split-screen co-op to Xbox systems, which led to a significant delay. Still, in the same Tweet, Swen mentioned that he had a recent meeting with Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, and was happy to announce that the D&D-inspired RPG will be coming to Microsoft’s console in 2023.

The Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will come with all the patches and features of the PlayStation 5, including split-screen co-op. However, due to hardware limitations, only the Series X will have local split-screen co-op, while the Series S will have to do with multiplayer co-op. Nevertheless, all Xbox versions of the game will seamlessly handle cross-save progression with Steam.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch on September 6, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, while Xbox users can expect to get a copy later this year. In the meantime, you can click here for more content on Larian’s massive RPG.