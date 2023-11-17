When will Baldur’s Gate 3 release on Xbox

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on PC and PlayStation 5 on August 3, 2023, but Xbox was left out from the original release. However, Larian Studios has revealed that the game is scheduled for the platform in December 2023. On November 15, 2023, reconfirmation was given about the game release and more will be revealed during The Game Awards.

Since Xbox has a Game Pass, there is a high chance it would be released with the monthly subscription model due to its popularity. The RPG title has been nominated for Game of the Year as well, due to its unique nature and well-built content. Baldur’s Gate might not be released during the first week of December, but likely be released before the Holidays.

To know more about the release date, interested parties have to tune in to The Game Awards World Premiere. The timing for the world premiere is as follows:

Los Angeles (USA): 4:30 pm PT, December 7, 2023.

New York (USA) and Quebec (Canada): 7:30 pm ET, December 7, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil): 9:30 pm BRT, December 7, 2023.

Dublin (UK and Ireland): 12:30 am BST, December 8, 2023.

Gent (Belgium): 1:30 am CEST, December 8, 2023.

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): 8:30 am MYT, December 8, 2023.

Tokyo (Japan): 9:30 am JST, December 8, 2023.

Sydney (Australia): 10:30 am AEST, December 8, 2023.

Auckland (New Zealand): 1:30 pm NZST, December 8, 2023.

New Delhi (India): 6 am IST, December 8, 2023.

The actual release date will be revealed during the award show and might even reveal the future of the game. As always, The Game Awards will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and he might ask developers from Larian Studios to speak more about their masterpiece.

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 receive Game of the Year at The Game Awards?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023 alongside five other titles. These other titles are also quite capable and raise tough competition for the RPG game. However, judging from sales and critic reviews, there is a high chance that BG3 might walk away with the GOTY title.

On the other hand, titles like Alan Wake 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, had the same kind of reception as well. The Game of the Year Title is given to the game that showcased great innovation with gameplay. Knowing these games have done their best with that objective, we might be in for a surprise result, as well.

Nonetheless, the GOTY nomination is a respected title and already makes it one of the best releases in 2023. Even if it doesn’t receive the GOTY title during the game show, it will still remain in the top 5 releases list this year.