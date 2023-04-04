Genshin Impact 3.6 server maintenance schedule, live stream highlights and release date

Before the start of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, the servers will undergo maintenance. The date for the Genshin Impact 3.6 server maintenance will be April 12, 2023. However, it is a bit different from the time servers go online.

During the recent live stream, a fair idea about what will happen in the “A Parade of Providence” update was showcased, and fans are looking forward to the update.

Genshin Impact 3.6 server maintenance

The Version 3.6 “A Parade of Providence” Preview page is here! View Event Details >> https://t.co/pClP9sTMWM Joy and sorrow are constant companions to life, and the endless flow of history’s long river runs ever unceasing.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/304p1KrmkI — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 2, 2023

As per HoYoverse, the servers go down for maintenance for five hours after the update starts at 6:00 AM (+8 UTC). However, if glitches occur, the maintenance could go on for a little longer, as well.

During the maintenance, since the servers will be completely taken down, players will not be able to play the game at all. Travelers are advised to finish all quests and pre-farming before the server is taken down.

Genshin Impact 3.6 special program summary

On March 31, 2023, the Genshin Impact live stream took place. During the live stream, HoYoverse shed light on the new content the update would have.

Here are some of the highlights from the special program live stream:

New characters: Introduction of Baizhu and Kaveh

Introduction of Baizhu and Kaveh A Parade of Providence: A new event that will give out Faruzan for free

A new event that will give out Faruzan for free Banner Phase 2: Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh will be the four-star character

Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh will be the four-star character New Story Quests: Baizhu and Nahida will receive new story quests

Baizhu and Nahida will receive new story quests New Area: The increased playable area around the Great Red Sand

The increased playable area around the Great Red Sand New Artifacts: Nymph’s Dream and Vourukasha’s Glow

Nymph’s Dream and Vourukasha’s Glow Banner Phase 1: Rerun of Nahida and Nilou

Rerun of Nahida and Nilou New Weapons: Jadefall Splendor

One of the biggest attractions of the live stream was the introduction of the Nahida and Nilou banners. Travelers will have designated Wish Events, which will last 21 days. After these Events, players will get either of the characters. Baizhu and Kaveh‘s showcase also became the highlight of the event.