Genshin Impact 3.6 banner leaks showcase Baizhu and Kaveh appearances

Leaks surrounding Genshin Impact 3.6 banner updates are getting more abundant. The recent ones indicate the arrival of two Dendro characters: Baizhu and Kaveh. The former is likely to be a 5-star character and the latter will be a 4-star one.

Baizhu has been teased for a long while, and now, these hints look extremely promising. Now that the owner of Bubu Pharmacy is making an appearance in the game, everything regarding the meta is likely to change.

Genshin Impact 3.6 banner update leaked

Baizhu ‧ Beyond Mortality

Set for an April release, Baizhu will be part of the first phase of the 3.6 update. As mentioned earlier, Baizhu will be a five-star character and Kaveh will be a four-star one. While both will be Dendro characters, one can expect a lot of differences.

Baizhu will play the role of a healer while Kaveh will be a sword user. Baizhu will also carry a snake around his neck, and with that, additional damage could be done. Kaveh is likely to have more than Normal and Elemental abilities.

In addition to these characters, famous characters like Nahida and Nilou are also likely to make a comeback. These two characters would fit the best when it comes to banner reruns.

HoYoverse describes Baizhu as follows: “There’s a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!”

When will Genshin Impact 3.6 update release?

While the update is far from being released, travelers have shown a lot of interest in knowing all that they can about the update. Since the 3.5 update will release sometime in March, a 42-day long cycle is followed. The update is likely to be released after the first week of April 2023.

More information regarding both characters is likely to start in mid-March and a live stream two weeks prior to the actual release date will show the characters’ abilities and the number of materials needed to start pre-farming.

