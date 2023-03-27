Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream: Date, time, and rewards speculations

Genshin Impact 3.5 update will soon come to an end. With more and more leaks pouring in about the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, the wait for the live stream becomes inevitable. Once the Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream starts, it will give us more details about what to expect in the upcoming update.

Based on the previous few updates, the live stream takes place 12 days before the release of the actual update, helping people prepare for it. In the 12 days gap, travelers can pre-farm materials for upcoming characters and have the pre-load of the game downloaded.

Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream date and time speculation

While the last few updates have seen a 12 days gap between the live stream and the Genshin Impact update roll-out, there have been times when it has been 10 days, too. So, with the logic, the live stream will take place on March 31, 2023. As far as the time of the live stream is concerned, it will be 8 PM (+UTC).

Since a lot of leaks surrounding the update are already out, for some of them to be a part of the actual update is widely speculated. These leaks include everything from new characters to map expansion.

After following a 42-day cycle, the 3.6 update will get released on April 12, 2023. The 3.5 update came out on March 1. While the date will be the same for every time zone, the timing would be different. Travelers should convert UTC according to their own time zone.

What to expect from Genshin Impact broadcast?

Besides showcasing what the new update would have, the Genshin Impact 3.6 live stream would also have a lot of other things for travelers.

To begin with, travelers will be given three redeem codes that will help them get free Primogems. Besides that, the update would also reveal the gameplay of the two characters that will be introduced in the next update.

Baizhu and Kaveh will be the two new characters. Travelers can also expect the live broadcast to reveal the banner rerun update. Which of the previously revealed characters will make a comeback has been asked by many travelers.

Besides that, a new boss and new weapons are also likely to get introduced in the update. A new world boss was leaked in the game with some buffs. Travelers can expect a lot of new quests surrounding the world boss.