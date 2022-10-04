“Last year was the Oreos, this year it’s Skittles baby!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has a New Snack Habit! 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a snack hunt. And his new prey is Skittles after flitting with Oreos all of last year. Will this be detrimental?

The war on snacks is led by one man and he shows no signs of stopping! What started as a fun charade courtside has now continued on to a long-haul flight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking forward to enjoying his snacks and this time he has a new favorite.

As the Milwaukee Bucks gear up for their pre-season game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, they have a long flight ahead. And the 2x MVP has found a way to keep his hands and mouth busy. By religiously devouring snacks.

Yes, while there are merits of eating a lot, and of course, someone like Giannis needs tons of calories to stay in shape, maybe snacking isn’t the answer.

But then again, unless his game drops staggeringly, who are we to say anything?

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Gilbert Arenas “Bitter” in the Most Subtle Way Possible

I got the essentials packed 🛫🤣 pic.twitter.com/DhSw0ELOTe — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 3, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his snack barrage and this time he is even eating on his flight!

In a video posted via his social media, the Greek Freak is happy about his newfound obsession and is eagerly seen searching for a bag of Skittles.

Oh boy, we’ve seen this one before! If you recall, Dwight Howard’s obsessive diet, consisting of only snacks started with Skittles.

But knowing Antetokounmpo, it is highly likely he is just having fun, and all the snacks he is consuming are just well within his quota.

He even says “Last year was the Oreos, this year it’s Skittles baby“. Looks like Skittles has a new marketing outlet. Do you think he will be ready to show his true mettle in the UAE, despite snacking all flight long?

Also read: “5000 calorie diet!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Demolishes Snacks Like Dwight Howard

What can we expect from Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks this season?

As the Milwaukee Bucks look to begin their campaign with their first pre-season game in Abu Dhabi, what can we expect? Well, for starters the Bucks are going into the season, not as favorites.

And the 2021 NBA Finals MVP will have something to say about that. When asked, Giannis has been consistent with his answer, their goal is to win a championship.

And who’s to say they won’t? No time to listen to critics, no time to take notice of the nay-sayers. All the focus is on winning. Speaking of nay-sayers, we pulled up this stat to highlight the differences between Gilbert Arenas and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here’s how Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gilbert Arenas’ career achievements match up 😮 Arenas’ slandering ways not looking too good now. pic.twitter.com/jhM3N7m6Lx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 3, 2022

That’s a big difference, almost a full Hall of Fame career worth. The only advantage Gilbert has is his podcast. Looks like someone else doesn’t know much about basketball either.