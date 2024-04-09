Mar 3, 2024; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Shane Lowry reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lowry is aiming to make history at the Augusta National golf course by becoming the first Irish golfer to win the Masters. The 37-year-old golfer has previously participated in the event seven times and made the cut in five of them.

Advertisement

Lowry’s best performance came in 2022 when he took the T3 position on the leaderboard. With an eye on victory in the upcoming event, he expressed his determination to compete, emphasizing that the drive to contend in every tournament is what he thrives on.

Shane Lowry said (via Irish Examiner):

Advertisement

“I think it’s hard to look past the top players in the world. You know, am I in the next category? Possibly. But I’m certainly not here to make up the numbers. I’m here to compete, and that’s what I do every week, and it’s what I live for. I live for weeks like this and it’s the reason I get out of bed in the morning.”

It is important to note that the 2024 Masters is filled with the best talents, all set to compete for the green jacket. One such golfer is Rory McIlroy who also hails from Ireland. Given that the duo are in the field, there is a 50-50 percent chance for Lowry to become the first Irish golfer to claim the Masters title.

Expressing the same, Shane Lowry said:

“Yeah, I have a 50-50 chance (to be the first Irish winner this week). I certainly hope if it’s not him (Rory) it’s me … er, I hope if it’s not me it’s him.”

Shane Lowry’s desire for being the Irish golfer to take home the Masters victory can be possible, given that he has given some of the best performances recently.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry And His Outstanding Form This Season

Shane Lowry had a decent 2023 season with eight top-20 finishes. He was also in Captain Luke Donald‘s pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup event. Lowry recorded a score of 1-1-1 during the three days of the tournament.

He delivered 1.5 points for the European Team that saw victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club with a 16.5-11.5 victory.

Moreover, Lowry’s 2024 season is also going stronger, with a solo third finish at the signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He even has +4000 odds to win the Masters. Now, with his current form, time can only say if he can make his dream come true to become the first Irish golfer to clinch the Masters title.