‘Hopefully, They Just Give Us The Possibility…To Be Part Of It Again’: Sergio Garcia Hopeful That His Ryder Cup Dream Will Come True

Sergio Garcia, who defected to LIV Golf after the league teed off in 2022, still hopes that his Ryder Cup dream is alive and that he would one day play on the team, according to a report. Garcia was the youngest golfer to play at the 1999 Ryder Cup and achieved an outstanding record of 25-13-7 in all 45 matches.

But since the Spaniard and other Europe-based LIV golfers defected to LIV Golf, they automatically became ineligible for the Ryder Cup and are still not eligible for the Bethpage next year. Since these former DP World Tour players ended up losing their DP World Tour membership, they couldn’t be part of Luke Donald‘s team.

Recently, Rory McIlroy called upon the authorities of the biennial event to revamp their rules after Jon Rahm joined LIV. But if Rahm represents Europe, that would clear the way for others too, right? Well, that’s still uncertain. Amid all this, Garcia is looking out for a deal between the PGAT and the PIF that will allow LIV members to possibly play at the Ryder Cup next year.

Sergio Garcia Is Hopeful Of Making An Appearance At 2025 Bethpage

Garcia made every effort to get a chance to play at the Ryder Cup last year. He even paid $800,000 in fines to get a DP World Tour membership. But he missed applying for the membership deadline of 2024 and is now hopeful that the PGAT and PIF’s deal would allow LIV players to be at the Ryder Cup. He shares that he’ll be sad if he’s not a part of the international tournament but will have good memories from it.

“I look at it two ways. If I’m not able to play anymore it’ll be a little bit sad…But at the same time, I look at it that I’ve played many, many times. I’ve been successful in it both individually and as a team. So that’s what I take from it.” Garcia was on the winning side 6 times and has the most points (28.5) as a European player. He also hinted that a resolution was on its way.

“Hopefully, things will kind of settle and, you know, we’ll see where everything sits at the end. And hopefully, they just give us the possibility — all of us — to be a part of it again if we’re playing well enough. We’ll see where that settles in the near future.”

Luke Donald will retain his captaincy at Bethpage after leading his team to victory in Rome. Donald will become the first ever golfer to captain for the European team for consecutive tournaments after Bernard Gallacher did the same for three consecutive Ryder Cups. If Donald is aiming for a second triumph on foreign ground, he’d take up Garcia in form, and that’s what Rahm said once as well. Thus, it is to see what the line-up of the Ryder Cup for 2025 would be.