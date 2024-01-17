‘Being Two Faced Is a Terrible Trait’: Ian Poulter “Applauds” Rory McIlroy But Takes Dig at Other Prominent PGA Tour Golfers

Ian Poulter recently shared two stories on his Instagram handle and launched a direct attack on some prominent PGA Tour golfers who had changed their stance on LIV Golf. The first story indicated that his prime target was Rory McIlroy who had a sudden change of heart and spoke in favor of the Saudi-backed league. However, he affirmed that it was not the Northern Irishman and instead applauded him for his changed stance on the Saudi-funded league.

Although the Englishman did not mention who he was referring to. However, a lot of golfers have changed their statements regarding LIV Golf and its role in the game’s upliftment. It was also noteworthy that Poulter’s Instagram stories came soon after Keith Pelley’s most recent comments on unifying the game of golf.

What Did Ian Poulter Write On His Instagram Stories?

NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which had two screenshots of Ian Poulter’s recent Instagram stories. The Englishman took a direct attack and stated that being “two-faced” was a bad trait for anyone.

Ian Poulter’s comments depicted that he was upset about the people changing their words after the PGA Tour-PIF merger deal was nearing finalization.

In his first Instagram story, Poulter wrote,

“Being two faced is a terrible trait… I’d be embarrassed having to change my story now and come out and try and look smart. I’m happy to sit down and have it out. I will happily say it as it is. Enough of the Bullshit.”

Poulter cleared that he was not referring to Rory McIlroy who recently praised LIV Golf and emphasized how the league had brought out the flaws in the entire golf system.

“Just for clarity, I applaud @rorymcilroy for his comments a few weeks ago. It takes a lot to say the things he said. Nothing that can’t be fixed over a good cup of coffee,” Poulter wrote,

The Englishman further wrote that his words were for those “others” who have become sudden heroes by changing their thoughts. And he emphasized that it would not get fixed “over a coffee”.

“It’s the others who blatantly choose to try and NOW become hero’s all of a sudden. You have to be kidding me. That will NOT be fixed over a coffee,” Poulter wrote.

There could be many assumptions about who Ian Poulter may be referring to in his string of Instagram stories. It could be anyone from the PGA Tour players to the DP World Tour players such as Padraig Harrington. It could be soon retiring DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley who has recently been very vocal about the importance of going global for golf. However, whoever the Englishman was referring to, he certainly didn’t hold back in criticizing them for their hypocrisy.