2024 Zurich Classic Of New Orleans: Schedule, Field, Format, Team And More

The PGA Tour’s next event, the 2024 Zurich Classic, is scheduled in New Orleans from April 25 to April 28. The tournament will feature 80 teams that will play in a specified format. The event follows an altered fourball and foursomes format. The first and third rounds will have four balls ( best ball), whereas the second and fourth rounds will have foursomes (alternate shot).
The top players of the Tour will be participating in the event and will get a chance to choose their playing partners based on their rankings. The only requirement for selecting these playing partners is that they should have either a PGA Tour status or tournament sponsors exemption. Given below is a list of the entire field as per the official PGA Tour site.
Field And Pairings Of The 2024 Zurich Classic
The World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is paired with Shane Lowry. Xander Schaufelle and Patrick Cantlay have been grouped together. Wyndham Clark, who is hoping for a win with enhanced zeal, has been paired with Beau Hossler. There have also been sibling pairings for the tournament like Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard; Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick; and Parker and Pierceson Coody. Here is the list of the other teams for the Zurich Classic.
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
- Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala
- Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody
- Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard
- Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
- Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners
- Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
- Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler
- Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander
- Luke Donald and Francesco Molinari
- Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace
- Justin Suh and Rico Hoey
- Eric Cole and Russ Cochran
- Taylor Moore and Matt Nesmith
- Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- Peter Malnati and Russell Knox
- Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo
- Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy
- Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup
- Daniel Berger and Victor Perez
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- K.H. Lee and Michael Kim
- Luke List and Henrik Norlander
- Peter Malnati and Russell Knox
- Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo
- Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
- Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway
- Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner
- Brandon Wu and James Nicholas
- Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith
- Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin
- Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid
- Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre
- Beau Hossler and Sam Ryder
- Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen
- Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon
- Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
- S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak
- Ben Taylor and Sean O’Hair
- Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox
- Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr
- Callum Tarren and David Skinns
- Dylan Wu and Justin Lower
- Harry Hall and Justin Lower
- Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos
- Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley
- Carson Young and Ben Martin
- Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird
- Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn
- Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou
- Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon
- Vince Whaley and Adam Long
- Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott
- Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty
- Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney
- Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman
- Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick
- Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs
- Roger Sloan and Josh Teater
- Raul Pereda and Austin Cook
- Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd
- Blaine Hale, Jr. and Paul Haley II
As far as the TV schedule for the tournament is concerned, the opening round will take place at 7 a.m. and can be watched on the Golf Channel from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The second and third-round matches will begin at 8 a.m. and will be covered by the Golf Channel from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on day 2 and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on day 3. The third day’s match will also be covered by the CBS Network from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The final day’s match will start at 9 a.m. and will be broadcasted on the Golf Channel from 12:00–2:00 p.m., and the CBS Network from 2:00–5:00 p.m.