2024 Zurich Classic Of New Orleans: Schedule, Field, Format, Team And More

The PGA Tour’s next event, the 2024 Zurich Classic, is scheduled in New Orleans from April 25 to April 28. The tournament will feature 80 teams that will play in a specified format. The event follows an altered fourball and foursomes format. The first and third rounds will have four balls ( best ball), whereas the second and fourth rounds will have foursomes (alternate shot).

The top players of the Tour will be participating in the event and will get a chance to choose their playing partners based on their rankings. The only requirement for selecting these playing partners is that they should have either a PGA Tour status or tournament sponsors exemption. Given below is a list of the entire field as per the official PGA Tour site.

Field And Pairings Of The 2024 Zurich Classic

The World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is paired with Shane Lowry. Xander Schaufelle and Patrick Cantlay have been grouped together. Wyndham Clark, who is hoping for a win with enhanced zeal, has been paired with Beau Hossler. There have also been sibling pairings for the tournament like Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard; Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick; and Parker and Pierceson Coody. Here is the list of the other teams for the Zurich Classic.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala

Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody

Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy

Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler

Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander

Luke Donald and Francesco Molinari

Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace

Justin Suh and Rico Hoey

Eric Cole and Russ Cochran

Taylor Moore and Matt Nesmith

Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett

Peter Malnati and Russell Knox

Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo

Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy

Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup

Daniel Berger and Victor Perez

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue

Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown

K.H. Lee and Michael Kim

Luke List and Henrik Norlander

Peter Malnati and Russell Knox

Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo

Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer

Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer

Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway

Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner

Brandon Wu and James Nicholas

Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith

Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin

Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid

Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre

Beau Hossler and Sam Ryder

Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen

Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon

Aaron Rai and David Lipsky

S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae

Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak

Ben Taylor and Sean O’Hair

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox

Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr

Callum Tarren and David Skinns

Dylan Wu and Justin Lower

Harry Hall and Justin Lower

Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos

Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley

Carson Young and Ben Martin

Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird

Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn

Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan

Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou

Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon

Vince Whaley and Adam Long

Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire

Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman

Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott

Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.

Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty

Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney

Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman

Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick

Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs

Roger Sloan and Josh Teater

Raul Pereda and Austin Cook

Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd

Blaine Hale, Jr. and Paul Haley II

As far as the TV schedule for the tournament is concerned, the opening round will take place at 7 a.m. and can be watched on the Golf Channel from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The second and third-round matches will begin at 8 a.m. and will be covered by the Golf Channel from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on day 2 and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on day 3. The third day’s match will also be covered by the CBS Network from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The final day’s match will start at 9 a.m. and will be broadcasted on the Golf Channel from 12:00–2:00 p.m., and the CBS Network from 2:00–5:00 p.m.