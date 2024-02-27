Cognizant Classic 2024: Here are Tee Times And Pairings For The First Round

The Cognizant Classic 2024 kicks off on February 29 at the PGA National Members Club and will see some of the top stars teeing up. The PGA Tour has released the pairing for the first-round play. On Thursday, Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, and Dylan Wu are paired together to tee off first at 6:45 a.m. ET on hole no. 1. Simultaneously, Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, and Andrew Novak will start their play at the same time at hole no. 10.

The upcoming PGA Tour event is headlined by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. He is paired with the defending champion Chris Kirk and last week’s Mexico Open winner Jake Knapp. They are the marquee group for this tournament and will start their play at 7:40 a.m. ET on hole no. 10.

Take a look at the tee times and pairs for the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2024:

Hole No. 1

Tee time Pairings 6:45 a.m. Ben An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu 6:56 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas 7:07 a.m. C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens 7:18 a.m. K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell 7:29 a.m. Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes 7:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker 7:51 a.m. Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson 8:02 a.m. Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim 8:13 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid 8:24 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles 8:35 a.m. Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet 8:46 a.m. Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson 11:45 a.m. Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox 11:56 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander 12:07 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee 12:18 p.m. Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar 12:29 p.m. Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole 12:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im 12:51 p.m. Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose 1:02 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower 1:13 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor 1:24 p.m. Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi 1:35 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong 1:46 p.m. Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Hojgaard

Hole No. 10

Tee time Pairings 6:45 a.m. Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak 6:56 a.m. Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall 7:07 a.m. Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson 7:18 a.m. Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel 7:29 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry 7:40 a.m. Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy 7:51 a.m. Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young 8:02 a.m. Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 8:13 a.m. Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu 8:24 a.m. Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 8:35 a.m. Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman 8:46 a.m. Alexander Bjork, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic 11:45 a.m. Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin 11:56 a.m. Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky 12:07 p.m. Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair 12:18 p.m. Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen 12:29 p.m. Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 12:40 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk 12:51 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings 1:02 p.m. Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan 1:13 p.m. Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young 1:24 p.m. Thorbjorn Oleson, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns 1:35 p.m. Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford 1:46 p.m. Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

All You Need To Know About The Featured Groups Of Cognizant Classic 2024

The upcoming PGA Tour event’s television broadcasting rights are with Golf Channel and NBC. The former channel will telecast all four rounds from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm ET on Thursday and Friday, then, later from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the latter channel will telecast the tournament from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm ET only on Saturday and Sunday.

The pairing of Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, and Rory McIlroy is the Marquee Group for the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2024. There are two featured groups for Thursday’s round. The first is the pairing of Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry, and Matthieu Pavon which will tee off at 7:29 a.m. ET. The second group is the pairing of Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, and Nick Dunlap.

The upcoming PGA Tour event will be an exciting contest for some of the top players. It will have a prize purse of $9 million and the winner will receive $1.62 million out of it. It is to be seen who will finish on the top of the leaderboard after the end of first round.