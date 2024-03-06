2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Odds, History And Picks To Win

Mar 17, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; A sign welcomes patrons at the entrance to the course during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour schedule is approaching its fourth signature event of the year, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which will take place at Bay Hill Golf Course. The event has a hefty purse of $20 million and a charismatic field of the best golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, and many more.

In his last appearances, McIlroy had T13 or better positions at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Added to that, the field has a cut after 36 holes, which will take the top 50 to the weekend. Now, let’s learn about three major aspects of the event: course history, odds, and picks to win!

Course History

The Bay Hill Course stretches over 7466 yards and is a 72-hole course. The first 18 holes were designed by Dick Wilson and are considered one of his best efforts. The course was owned by Arnold Palmer from 1974 to 2016, and now it has been passed down to his daughter and son-in-law.

Tournament Odds

Player Odds Player Odds Scottie Scheffler (+650) Max Homa (+2500) Rory McIlroy (+850) Cameron Young (+2500) Viktor Hovland (+1400) Will Zalatoris (+2800) Xander Schauffele (+1600) Matt Fitzpatrick (+2800) Patrick Cantlay (+1600) Justin Thomas (+2800) Ludvig Aberg (+1800) Jason Day (+3500) Jordan Spieth (+2000) Min Woo Lee (+3500) Sam Burns (+2200) Hideki Matsuyama (+4000) Collin Morikawa (+2200) Keegan Bradley (+4500) Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) Ben An (+4500)

Picks To Win

Cameron Young: He’s in form and had a T8 finish at the Phoenix Open, a T16 finish at the Genesis Invitational, and a T4 finish at the Cognizant Classic. Secondly, he had T13 and T10 finishes in the 2022 and 2023 Bay Hill tournaments.

Matt Fitzpatrick: He had T21 or better finishes in three of six events this year, including the Cognizant Classic. His Bay Hill record was also astounding, where he was second in 2019, followed by T9 in 2020, T10 in 2021, T9 in 2022, and T14 in 2023.

Will Zalatoris: His best finishes were T13 and T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational.

Jason Day: He had three top-ten finishes out of five events in 2024. In the Genesis Invitational, he landed in ninth place. Apart from this, he won Bay Hill in 2016 and had top-25 finishes five times.

Jake Knapp: The golfer has picked up the pace and landed in a T3 place in the Farmers Insurance Open. Then, he also secured T28 and T4 places at the Phoenix Open and Cognizant Classic.

The wait is to watch which golfer lifts the cup at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.