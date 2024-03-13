Jay Monahan Holds First Press Conference In Seven Months: Here’s All You Need To Know

The PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan held his first press conference since August at TPC Sawgrass on Tuesday. He last spoke to the media back in August 2023 at East Lake before the Tour Championship. Since then a lot has happened on the US-based Tour. Jon Rahm has switched to LIV Golf, the SSG has come on board with a $3 billion investment, and the negotiations with the PIF have been postponed.

So naturally, Monahan was bombarded with a flood of questions during the presser. He went on to discuss all the major subjects from the past six months and also shed light on their negotiation status with the Saudi PIF.

Here’s a look at all the key takeaways from the recent press conference:

Jay Monahan Sheds Lights On The Field Strength

The PGA Tour commissioner started by explaining how the US-based Tour has been evolving ever since 2017. He mentioned the shifting schedule of prominent tournaments like The Players Championship and the PGA Championship. He also congratulated rookie players, Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp, and Matthieu Pavon, for their sensational wins in the 2024 season.

“The PGA Tour has undergone a tremendous amount of change over the past few years. With progress accelerating significantly in the last 6 months, we’ve listened closely to our fans and players to create a new schedule and competitive structure that is more compelling. All while maintaining what makes the PGA Tour so very special – a true competitive meritocracy,” Monahan said.

Jay Monahan also said that, in the 2024 season, the field strength of each tournament has “improved by nearly 30%.” Later on, he congratulated the signature tournament winners, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, and Scottie Scheffler, for their victory against the “stacked leaderboards.”

PIF Deal Negotiation Status

Monahan reiterated what he said back during his last press conference at East Lake in August 2023. He also informed about meeting the PIF Chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and assured that the negotiations were “accelerating.” The PGA Tour Commissioner assured to have a positive outcome from the deal for both the Tour and the sport.

“I do believe that negotiating a deal with PIF is the best outcome … I think an ultimate deal would be in the best interest of the game and ultimately would be in the best interest of the tour,” Monahan said.

Jay Monahan Reacts To Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Switch

When the PGA Tour Commissioner was asked about his reaction to Jon Rahm leaving the Tour and making a switch to LIV Golf, he stated that he could only focus on things that he could control.

“I’m focused on every single member of the PGA Tour, the Players, and the rest of the season. We’ve made incredible progress with SSG about moving the tour forward. I can only focus on the things that I can control,” Monahan said.

Remarks On SSG Investment

Monahan also emphasized the things that happened to the game of golf in the past few years. He underlined the fact that the participation numbers had reached an all-time high in the US, and the deal with SSG would further help them grow their fandom.

“If you look at what has happened over the past few years, off-course participation is at an all-time high, more people are playing golf on-course in the US than ever. We are becoming a more inclusive sport. Fandom is growing, and when you do that, that helps your commercial success.” Monahan continued, “We are fortunate to have amazing support in all of the areas we visit, and we thank those people for that.”

Importance Of Deal With PIF

The PGA Tour Commissioner stated that it was really important for them to engage with the PIF. Jay Monahan mentioned that the game was booming and the position they were in required the unification of the game.

“It was important to SSG and to us that we engaged directly with PIF throughout the whole process.” Monahan added by saying, “With the game booming, it is truly global, but there is a finite number of athletes. We are in a unique position where unification would be in the best interests of the game – if it can be done – and that is the approach we are taking.”

Comment On Anthony Kim Joining LIV Golf

During the press conference at TPC Sawgrass, Monahan revealed that he did not have any direct conversation with Anthony Kim. The former Ryder Cup star returned to golf after a 12-year hiatus at LIV Golf Jeddah. Monahan added that his team members laid out a return plan for the golfer. He also expressed his happiness to see the golfer being healthy and fit.

“I did not have direct conversations with Anthony [Kim]. Members of our team did, and they very clearly laid out what it would take for him to earn his way back to the PGA Tour. I’m glad that Anthony is healthy and well, and we wish him well … I would have liked to see him compete to make his way back to the tour. But that’s a decision he didn’t, you know … obviously he made a different decision.”

Jay Monahan’s Message To The Golf Fans

The PGA Tour Commissioner finally gave a strong message to all the golf fans. He stated that it was a “transformational time” for the game of golf and he and the players were committed to bringing the best and most competitive Tour for the fans.

“All of this talk about investment and growth, I want you to know that we’re focusing our energy on bringing you the most competitive and entertaining tour possible for you. It’s my commitment and it’s our players commitment. This is a transformational time for the sport we all love and we’re excited to take the lead!” Monahan concluded.

At the recent press conference, Jay Monahan did not clear his stance on the LIV golfers’ potential return to the PGA Tour. He did mention that the Tour and PIF were negotiating the deal and constantly stressed on the unification of the game of golf. It remains to be seen what “unification” means for the Saudi-backed league players.