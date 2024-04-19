‘Do As Much Extra Stuff As You Can for Us’: Former World No.1 Urges Nelly Korda To Spearhead Growth Of Women’s Golf

Nelly Korda, from Bradenton, Florida, is the leader after the first round with a six-under par, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

The current World No. 1, Nelly Korda has had a special request from the former World No. 1, Stacy Lewis, to act as the torchbearer for the growth of women’s golf, as per a report.

The Solheim Cup captain has urged Korda to utilize her expertise in golf and take the sport forward. Also, Nelly must be the perfect person for the job, given her astounding record and 2024 performance, which saw four consecutive tournament titles before the Chevron Championship.

Moreover, if Korda can keep this form, she will be able to attract more attention to the women’s circuit overall. Vouching for the same, Stacy Lewis is keeping her hopes high and feels that the World No. 1 should execute her responsibility towards the sport.

“You know, I think Nelly does have a responsibility, and she probably doesn’t always want it, just knowing her…would tell her to do as much extra stuff as you can for us…”

Lewis also agreed with Nelly Korda that women’s golf received less TV coverage. Therefore, the veteran golfer suggested that the LPGA star go out of her way to get attention.

Stacy Lewis Suggests Ways In Which Nelly Korda Can Help Elevate TV Ratings For Women’s Golf

The US Solheim Cup captain suggested that Nelly Korda convince the TV partners for better coverage of women’s golf. She also pointed out how rounds weren’t broadcasted entirely during a Sunday match:

“We got to continue to push our TV partners to help us get more coverage. I was disappointed to not see that entire match on Sunday on TV.”

She also talked about how better coverage of the sport could be accomplished creatively by altering tee times, playing earlier or later, or whatever it takes to be more visible.

“So those little things like that we have to push. We have to push out partners to say, how can we make this happen. It’s getting creative. Maybe changing tee timing, playing earlier, later, whatever it is. We got to figure out a way to be more visible.”

The forerunner of women’s golf, Nelly Korda, is sitting at T2 on the leaderboard of the Chevron Championship with a 4-underscore and is two shots behind the leader. Thus, it is to see if the golfer can attract more viewers by equalling the record of five consecutive wins on the circuit.