After Tiger Woods Nelly Korda Becomes The Second Golfer To Shine At The Met Gal

Nelly Korda‘s recent success has turned her into a megastar. Her five consecutive victories have already cemented her status as an LPGA legend. However, the 25-year-old has also been gaining stardom outside the golf course. Recently, she was spotted at New York’s Met Gala becoming the first female golfer to walk the Met Gala carpet. She matched the unique feat of legendary Tiger Woods who was the first golfer to be invited to the fashion’s biggest night in 2013.

The New York’s Met Gala is organized annually to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. While most of the big-names come from the entertainment, fashion, and business industries, Korda was invited by Anna Wintour’s fashion agency’s chairperson Casey Wasserman.

Korda adorned a red poppy-covered dress with green stems designed by Oscar de le Renta. Moreover, the World No. 1 golfer was not just the only sportsperson at the famous fashion night. Tennis titan Serena Williams, NBA Star Ben Simmons, NFL star Odell Becham Jr., and WNBA icon Angel Reese marked their presence at the Met Gala as well.



Interestingly, Korda became the second golfer after Tiger Woods to be invited to the Met Gala. The Ace golfer walked on the famous red carpet back in 2013.

When Tiger Woods embarrassed his then-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn at the 2013 Met Gala

The 15-time major champion attended the Met Gala back in 2013 with his ex-girlfriend, the famous American alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn. They were labeled as the power couple walking the carpet at a prestigious fashion night. It was a night of glamor and glitz and as the couple made their way through things were quite smooth, until just before the couple were to leave. An unknown insider source reported that “Tiger looked uncomfortable” as he walked alongside Vonn.

As per a Daily News article, Woods and Vonn checked out the city’s skyline and later sat down for drinks. But eventually got involved in some sort of PDA. Later on, the golfer got up and started dancing awkwardly before Woods reportedly slipped off some stairs. Before any anyone could see them, Vonn helped him exit safely at around 2 AM.

Woods and Vonn eventually broke up in 2015 citing incompatibility in their schedules. For now, the golf legend is concentrating on getting back in the game after his last-place finish at The Masters.

Nelly Korda has taken a break from professional golf and will be returning soon with the same zeal.