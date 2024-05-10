4 Aces GC Captain Was Reportedly Involved In A S*xual Misconduct Incident With A PGA Tour Player’s Wife in 2014

Oct 21, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; Dustin Johnson looks on during the second round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

4 Aces GC Captain Dustin Johnson was once allegedly involved in s*xual misconduct with the wife of a PGA Tour player. This dates back to 2014 when he was banned for six months after he tested positive for the use of cocaine. Golf.com reported that the American golfer was often seen at bars near his Jupiter Island, Florida residence. Also, he was reportedly claimed to have a “s*xual indiscretion with at least one wife” of his former Tour player.

Johnson’s behavior was often a topic of debate back between 2009 and 2014. As per reports, he failed three drug tests from 2009 to 2014. While one drug test caught him using weed in 2009, the other two tested him positive for coke in 2012 and 2014.

In 2014, Fox Sports’ Robert Lusetich stated in his X post that Johnson “had affairs with 2 wives” of his colleagues and one of them also broke up their marriage.



In 2014, multiple rumors circulated claiming Johnson had an illicit relationship with Will MacKenzie’s wife Alli Mackenzie (now ex-wife). This could have been the couple Lusetich was referring to in his X post.

However, while speaking to Busted Coverage, Alli clarified all the rumors and said that her marriage with Will had already broken up before the “indiscretion night” allegations came out.

“We are still friends.” Alli added, “And Will and I were separated before the supposed indiscretion night. It just wasn’t made public.”

She added that DJ was a “normal guy” who loved partying. Although she did not mention if she had an illicit affair with the golfer.

When Dustin Johnson was absent from the field for 11 weeks after the 2012 Cadillac Championship

Back in 2012, the current 4 Aces GC captain made himself unavailable for 11 weeks after the Cadillac Championship. Reports suggested that the American golfer “hurt his back while lifting a jet ski.” However, Golf.com reportedly claimed he was “serving a suspension” after failing a drug test for cocaine.

Although the PGA Tour did not share any official statement regarding the same, they instead wished Johnson well and hoped to see him return soon. The only statement from them was (via Golf Channel),

“We have nothing to add to Dustin’s statement. But wish him well and look forward to his return to the PGA Tour in the future.”

What happened back in 2014 remains shrouded in mystery. Neither the PGA Tour nor Dustin Johnson ever came out to clarify the alleged claims. But one thing is quite clear, the American golfer is currently focussed on his team. He has two major championships under his belt and is one of the most successful players om the LIV Golf league.

Dustin Johnson is happily married to Paulina Gretzky and has two children with her. Whatever the past, the golfer remains innocent until proven guilty.